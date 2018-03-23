PSL final in Karachi: All you need to know about security, traffic

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Final

Time Friday Mar 23 2018
By
Web Desk

PSL final in Karachi: All you need to know about security, traffic

By
Web Desk

Time Friday Mar 23, 2018

KARACHI: The National Stadium will light up for cricket’s homecoming on March 25, Sunday, when it hosts the final of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

As fans in Karachi and elsewhere prepare to attend the match, it’s important to keep in mind that there will be a roughly four-hour-long, three-tier security clearance procedure before the spectators can enter the stadium.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to the security measures the fans will go through before reaching the stadium:

Parking

Ticket holders will park their vehicles at designated car parking areas, where there will be six marshalling areas. At the car park, they will undergo the first physical search, and their tickets will be verified by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) staff.

Designated parking areas:

→ Federal Urdu University ground

→ Ground beside Hakeem Saeed Park

→ Sunday Bazaar ground adjacent to Baitul Mukarram Mosque

→ Gharib Nawaz Football Ground near Millenium Mall 

→ China Ground (Kashmir Road)

→ KDA Club

→ KMC Ground 

Spectators must carry their tickets with them to the car parking areas, as they will not be permitted to park without tickets.

Shuttle to drop zones

After this, a shuttle service will pick the spectators and drop them off at the three designated drop zones: one at Expo Centre, one opposite Bahria University, and a third opposite Aga Khan Hospital.

There will be another physical search at the drop zone.

Walk to stadium

Spectators will then walk from the drop zone to the stadium gates (a distance of about 200-300 metres). Senior citizens and differently-abled spectators will be transported from the drop zones to the gates via buses.

Spectators will undergo a third physical search at the stadium gates. They will then be guided to their seats by the PCB staff.

Shuttle service begins, and stadium gates open, at 12pm

Stadium gates close at 5pm

Opening ceremony to take place around 6pm

Match to start around 7pm

Match expected to end around 11pm

After the match ends, the spectators will be transported back to the marshalling area via the shuttle service. Spectators are advised to use the same shuttle service and route they did when they came.

Food and drinks

No one is allowed to carry eatables from outside the venue.

A series of PCB-approved vendors will set up food stalls within the car parking areas. Spectators can purchase food and drinks from these stalls and then go to the stadium. 

Ambulances will also be present at the parking areas in case of any medical emergency.

Do:

Carry your cellphone. Make sure it is fully charged

Carry your ticket and CNIC with you

Don't:

Carry a power bank to charge your cellphone

Carry any food or drinks from outside

Traffic plans

Routes leading to and from Hassan Square and New Town will be closed for traffic on March 25. 

However, the roads leading to private hospitals on the Stadium Road will remain open. Shahrah-e-Faisal and Shahrah-i-Quaideen will also remain functional throughout.

The traffic plan for the PSL 3 final in Karachi, as unveiled by police officials and the Sindh information minister on March 19. Photo: Geo News 

Traffic coming from Nursery (or Airport) will be diverted towards Drigh Road Shahrah-e-Faisal, left (or right) turn Rashid Minhas Road, Millenium to NIPA. 

Traffic from Rashid Minhas Road will be diverted from NIPA towards Drigh Road, and from Shahrah-e-Faisal towards NIPA.

Security 

Rangers personnel will be responsible for security inside the National Stadium, while police and other law enforcement authorities will secure the stadium from the outside.

A total of 8,500 police personnel will be deployed around the stadium for the match, according to DIG Traffic Imran Yaqoob Minhas. 

A total of 1,600 traffic police officers will be deployed across the metropolis to assist commuters in avoiding traffic jams and other hurdles.

According to DIG West Zulfiqar Ali Larik, the South Zone police will be deployed for the security of the hotel where the players will be staying.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

