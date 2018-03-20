PSL playoffs: Pakistan takes another step towards revival of cricket in country

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Eliminator 2

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL playoffs: Pakistan takes another step towards revival of cricket in country

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan took another step towards the revival of cricket at home on Tuesday when over a dozen foreign cricketers and coaches arrived in Pakistan to represent their respective teams in the playoffs stages of the Pakistan Super League.

With stars joining in, teams from Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi took on the field of Lahore’s Ghadaffi stadium in the eliminators stage of PSL, to make cricket the winner.

Sri Lankan Thisara Perera, South African Rilee Rossouw, Bangladeshi Mahmoodulllah Riyad and Englishman Tom Kohler Cadmore took on the field for Quetta Gladiators – the two-time finalists – with Australian Chris Green as a substitute player.

For Zalmis, West Indian duo of Andre Fletcher and Daren Sammy, were joined by Bangladeshi Tamim Iqbal and England’s Liam Dawson, with Chris Jordan and Rikki Wasseles on the bench in yellow.

More international players are in Lahore to represent Karachi Kings squad which will be in action on Wednesday at the same venue. Another bunch of foreign cricketers will directly land in Karachi later this week to represent Islamabad in the final of PSL.

And, for PCB, the arrival of 23 foreign cricketers to Pakistan is a huge success.

“It’s a huge success for PCB,” said PCB’s director media Amjad Bhatti.

“We had very few cricketers here last year, but this time around two dozen players are here which will give a strong message to cricketing fraternity around the world on how safe Pakistan is to host the international cricket matches,” added Bhatti.

Pakistan is hosting three PSL games this year in the country, two playoffs in Lahore and the finale in Karachi. The matches are, although, more than just cricket games for Pakistan.

Security was once again commendable at the venue and with times it is also becoming smooth and spectators’ friendly.

Shuttle buses were arranged to bring fans to the stadium from different pre-announced venues.

“It didn’t take much time for me to reach my enclosure from Liberty roundabout. Security was very smooth. I thought I would have to go thru hassle, but it was quite appreciable,” said Naira, a cricket fan who came to witness the Quetta vs Peshawar play-off.

The houseful at the Gaddafi stadium depicted the hunger of Pakistan cricket fans at home. The hunger to witness top cricket stars playing at Pakistani grounds.

“Look at the crowd, look at the atmosphere,” yelled a cricket fan, Daniyal, as the crowd was chanting loudly at the stadium, celebrating Dawnson’s half-century.

“I wish if KP and Watson were here too and their reluctance to come is not our loss, it is their loss,” he added.

The cricket fraternity in Pakistan is hopeful that this step of three PSL matches will further open the doors of international cricket to Pakistan.

Amjad Bhatti of PCB also agrees with this.

“We know that return of international cricket to Pakistan is a gradual process. We are taking one step at a time.” He said.

“Last year we had one PSL match here that open the doors for World XI team and Sri Lanka team. This year we are having three PSL games here and then three matches by West Indies in Pakistan,” Bhatti added with the hope that PCB will get more cricket to Pakistan.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Kamran Akmal's record blitz propels Peshawar to PSL final

Kamran Akmal's record blitz propels Peshawar to PSL final
Chief justice watches Zalmi vs Kings match at Gaddafi stadium

Chief justice watches Zalmi vs Kings match at Gaddafi stadium
Injured Afridi, Imad out of PSL eliminator; Amir leads Karachi

Injured Afridi, Imad out of PSL eliminator; Amir leads Karachi
Mini PSL? Wahab Riaz's adorable daughter joins him in press conference

Mini PSL? Wahab Riaz's adorable daughter joins him in press conference
Devoted fan cosplays as Aamir Khan's PK in Zalmi-Gladiators faceoff

Devoted fan cosplays as Aamir Khan's PK in Zalmi-Gladiators faceoff
Ali Zafar delivers yorker to ex-cricketer Imran Khan for being a spoilsport

Ali Zafar delivers yorker to ex-cricketer Imran Khan for being a spoilsport
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

@geonews_sport

@psl2018