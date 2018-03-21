PSL winning battle of perceptions for Pakistan

Foreign commentators during tour of Old Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board managed to convince at least 23 foreign players from different countries to agree on visiting Pakistan for the playoffs of Pakistan Super League this season, and it won't be wrong to say that a battle of perceptions has been won.



Players from England, West Indies, South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh agreed to visit Pakistan. 17 of them landed in Lahore Tuesday morning to play eliminators, and 6 will come directly to Karachi later this week with Islamabad United to play the final.

The PCB worked with foreign security experts who visited Pakistan and presented their reports to players on the country's security situation. Meanwhile, the board also remained in regular discussion with FICA and players.

“Convincing players is more about battling perceptions. We interacted with the players and with FICA on a regular basis,” said Imran Ahmed Khan, PSL’s head of players acquisition and management.

“Once the tournament was underway, we had extensive briefings with players where we laid down our plan and equipped them with the right knowledge to make an informed decision,” Khan added.

Foreign players and officials who arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday included Gladiators’ mentor Sir Viv Richards, who came with his family to Lahore. He was joined by fielding coach Julian Fountain, cricketers Rilee Rossouw, Chris Green, Mahmudullah, Thisara Perera and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Zalmi’s Darren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Rikki Wassels and Tamim Iqbal also arrived in Pakistan.

Karachi Kings' Colin Ingram, Lendl Simmons, Joe Denly, David Wiese, Tymal Mills and Ravi Bopara also arrived in Lahore on Tuesday. Luke Ronchi, JP Duminy, Steven Finn, Chadwick Walton, Samuel Badree and Samit Patel will arrive in Karachi later this week with Islamabad United squad.

PCB and PSL management believes that players will carry fond memories with them once they return to their respective countries after playing PSL matches in Pakistan.

“I am glad most of them decided to come and play in Pakistan and I hope that they take back some very fond memories with them,” Khan said.

The first eliminator of PSL was played in Lahore on Tuesday, where Peshawar beat Quetta by 1 run in a nail-biting finish in front of a jam-packed crowd. The second eliminator is between Karachi and Peshawar.

The winner of the second eliminator will face Islamabad United in the final on Sunday in Karachi.