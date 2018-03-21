PSL winning battle of perceptions for Pakistan

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Eliminator 2

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Wednesday Mar 21 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL winning battle of perceptions for Pakistan

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Mar 21, 2018

Foreign commentators during tour of Old Lahore 

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board managed to convince at least 23 foreign players from different countries to agree on visiting Pakistan for the playoffs of Pakistan Super League this season, and it won't be wrong to say that a battle of perceptions has been won.

Players from England, West Indies, South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh agreed to visit Pakistan. 17 of them landed in Lahore Tuesday morning to play eliminators, and 6 will come directly to Karachi later this week with Islamabad United to play the final.

The PCB worked with foreign security experts who visited Pakistan and presented their reports to players on the country's security situation. Meanwhile, the board also remained in regular discussion with FICA and players.

“Convincing players is more about battling perceptions. We interacted with the players and with FICA on a regular basis,” said Imran Ahmed Khan, PSL’s head of players acquisition and management.

“Once the tournament was underway, we had extensive briefings with players where we laid down our plan and equipped them with the right knowledge to make an informed decision,” Khan added.

Foreign players and officials who arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday included Gladiators’ mentor Sir Viv Richards, who came with his family to Lahore. He was joined by fielding coach Julian Fountain, cricketers Rilee Rossouw, Chris Green, Mahmudullah, Thisara Perera and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Zalmi’s Darren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Rikki Wassels and Tamim Iqbal also arrived in Pakistan.

Karachi Kings' Colin Ingram, Lendl Simmons, Joe Denly, David Wiese, Tymal Mills and Ravi Bopara also arrived in Lahore on Tuesday. Luke Ronchi, JP Duminy, Steven Finn, Chadwick Walton, Samuel Badree and Samit Patel will arrive in Karachi later this week with Islamabad United squad.

PCB and PSL management believes that players will carry fond memories with them once they return to their respective countries after playing PSL matches in Pakistan.

“I am glad most of them decided to come and play in Pakistan and I hope that they take back some very fond memories with them,” Khan said.

The first eliminator of PSL was played in Lahore on Tuesday, where Peshawar beat Quetta by 1 run in a nail-biting finish in front of a jam-packed crowd. The second eliminator is between Karachi and Peshawar.

The winner of the second eliminator will face Islamabad United in the final on Sunday in Karachi.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

