Social media reacts to Peshawar-Quetta thriller

Wednesday Mar 21, 2018
KARACHI: Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi have qualified for the second eliminator against Karachi Kings after defeating Quetta Gladiators by one run in a nail-biting last-ball thriller at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.
Social media was overjoyed, dumbfounded and thrilled by the match. Here are some of the reactions:
|Team
|mat
|Points
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|10
|14
|KARACHI KINGS
|10
|11
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|10
|10
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|10
|10
|MULTAN SULTANS
|10
|9
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|10
|6