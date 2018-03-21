Ali Zafar delivers yorker to ex-cricketer Imran Khan for being a spoilsport

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Eliminator 2

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Wednesday Mar 21 2018
By
Web Desk

Ali Zafar delivers yorker to ex-cricketer Imran Khan for being a spoilsport

By
Web Desk

Time Wednesday Mar 21, 2018

Pakistani opposition politician Imran Khan (L) speaks with party leaders at his home, Islamabad, Pakistan, October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/Files; Singer Ali Zafar (R)
 

KARACHI: As Peshawar Zalmi brutally bowled out Quetta Gladiators from the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season, former cricketer Imran Khan had other issues to address — something that did not sit well with some of the sports fans.

Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief who continues to witness dwindling support throughout the country, may have lost some of his cricket-loving fans after he talked about the rampant "money laundering & corruption" in the country and "the rapid fall of rupee value" instead of discussing PSL.

So, Ali Zafar, a Pakistani heartthrob, responded to Khan's Twitter post, saying his tweet was ill-timed and that he should, instead, "appreciate, if not participate in the joy and sentiment of the country that comes with cricket coming home".

Zafar said: "Sir, we do love you for your efforts for the country but perhaps “timing” on issues matters?"

"On a day nation celebrates cricket we do expect you (as our cricket hero) to appreciate, if not participate in the joy and sentiment of the country that comes with cricket coming home", he added.

"As if Sharifs' & Dar's crime of money laundering & corruption had not taken enough of a toll on the country's economy, the disastrous policies of Dar have led to the rapid fall of rupee value over the last few months, piling up the mountain of external debt for Pakistani nation," Khan had written.

Rupee depreciated by ten percent in the past 100 days

The rupee, which was standing on Rs105 about three and a half months ago, spiralled down to Rs115 on Tuesday

It looked like Khan had not even turned on his television. Social media, on the other hand, was overjoyed, dumbfounded, and thrilled by the match.

The PTI head was reacting to how the rupee has depreciated 10 percent against the US dollar over the past 100 days, spiralling down to Rs 115 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the rupee fell a hefty four percent — the second largest decline during the past 100 days.

While speaking to Geo News earlier, a spokesperson for the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had attributed the currency's depreciation to external payment pressure.

Foreign exchange experts, however, associated it with the rising current account deficit.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

