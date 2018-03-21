Ali Zafar delivers yorker to ex-cricketer Imran Khan for being a spoilsport

Pakistani opposition politician Imran Khan (L) speaks with party leaders at his home, Islamabad, Pakistan, October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz/Files; Singer Ali Zafar (R)

KARACHI: As Peshawar Zalmi brutally bowled out Quetta Gladiators from the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season, former cricketer Imran Khan had other issues to address — something that did not sit well with some of the sports fans.



Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief who continues to witness dwindling support throughout the country, may have lost some of his cricket-loving fans after he talked about the rampant "money laundering & corruption" in the country and "the rapid fall of rupee value" instead of discussing PSL.



So, Ali Zafar, a Pakistani heartthrob, responded to Khan's Twitter post, saying his tweet was ill-timed and that he should, instead, "appreciate, if not participate in the joy and sentiment of the country that comes with cricket coming home".

Zafar said: "Sir, we do love you for your efforts for the country but perhaps “timing” on issues matters?"

"On a day nation celebrates cricket we do expect you (as our cricket hero) to appreciate, if not participate in the joy and sentiment of the country that comes with cricket coming home", he added.

"As if Sharifs' & Dar's crime of money laundering & corruption had not taken enough of a toll on the country's economy, the disastrous policies of Dar have led to the rapid fall of rupee value over the last few months, piling up the mountain of external debt for Pakistani nation," Khan had written.



It looked like Khan had not even turned on his television. Social media, on the other hand, was overjoyed, dumbfounded, and thrilled by the match.



The PTI head was reacting to how the rupee has depreciated 10 percent against the US dollar over the past 100 days, spiralling down to Rs 115 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the rupee fell a hefty four percent — the second largest decline during the past 100 days.

While speaking to Geo News earlier, a spokesperson for the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had attributed the currency's depreciation to external payment pressure.

Foreign exchange experts, however, associated it with the rising current account deficit.