Mini PSL? Wahab Riaz's adorable daughter joins him in press conference

LAHORE: As media personnel and reporters gathered for the post-match press conference Tuesday night, they were met with what may be one of the most adorable of sights.



Wahab Riaz sat behind the desk, accompanied by none other than his little daughter, Eshal Riaz, who had to struggle to reach the height of the mic.

"We had the most adorable press conference tonight. @WahabViki with his daughter," wrote Roha Nadeem, a journalist who was present at the event.



The cricketer dotes on his two-year-old daughter and has spoken of her in the past as well.

Back in 2015, he tweeted a birthday wish to her, praying that "ALLAH always bless u with best of health n happiness".

Prior to that, the little Eshal had to undergo a surgery, for which Riaz took to Twitter to ask fans to pray for her health.