Devoted fan cosplays as Aamir Khan's PK in Zalmi-Gladiators faceoff

LAHORE: Going by the name PK, Sherry mesmerised cricket fans and others alike on Tuesday with his on-point cosplay of Aamir Khan's eponymous character from the actors' popular Bollywood flick PK.



PK — as we shall call him henceforth — told us that he was very excited and felt very nice to be in Lahore for the antepenultimate game of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season.

"I feel very nice in Lahore," he said, explaining that he came to the city of gardens to support the PSL series and not just one particular team.



"I was in Dubai and I watched all the matches there," he commented, visibly excited as the nation gears up for the final game on Sunday (March 25).



When asked about the city's lively atmosphere, PK said: "The weather is great!"

"All the teams are ours. I'm only supporting the PSL [series]," he added.