Injured Afridi, Imad out of PSL eliminator; Amir leads Karachi

Former captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi will not be playing in the Pakistan Super League eliminator due to knee injury, Karachi Kings announced Wednesday

LAHORE: Former captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi is not playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi due to a recurring knee injury.

Mukhtar Ahmed, Zulfiqar Babar and Danish Aziz have joined the squad, Karachi Kings management said earlier today.

On March 2, Afridi was ruled out for at least ten days after reports revealed swelling in his knee. Over the course of the tournament, Afridi's knee injury worsened due to which the flamboyant cricketer was forced to sit out today's decider.

Boom Boom took to Twitter to announce his disappointment.

Captain Imad Wasim is also unavailable for the eliminator, after suffering a concussion when he stumbled while catching the ball during the match against Lahore Qalandars on March 11.

In his absence, England captain Eoin Morgan led the team, however, Morgan has not travelled to Pakistan for the knockout stages of the PSL.



Fast bowler Mohammad Amir is leading the Kings in Imad Wasim's absence.

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal, who is playing for Peshawar Zalmi, is also unavailable for the match due to a knee issue.

Tamim is expected to go to Bangkok for medical assessment of his knee. The cricketer may return for the final if Zalmi qualifies.

The final will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25. Islamabad United have already cemented their place in the final.