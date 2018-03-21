Injured Afridi, Imad out of PSL eliminator; Amir leads Karachi

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Eliminator 2

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

TBD TBD

Final

Time Wednesday Mar 21 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Injured Afridi, Imad out of PSL eliminator; Amir leads Karachi

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Mar 21, 2018

Former captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi will not be playing in the Pakistan Super League eliminator due to knee injury, Karachi Kings announced Wednesday

LAHORE: Former captain and all-rounder Shahid Afridi is not playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) eliminator against Peshawar Zalmi due to a recurring knee injury.

Mukhtar Ahmed, Zulfiqar Babar and Danish Aziz have joined the squad, Karachi Kings management said earlier today. 

On March 2, Afridi was ruled out for at least ten days after reports revealed swelling in his knee. Over the course of the tournament, Afridi's knee injury worsened due to which the flamboyant cricketer was forced to sit out today's decider. 

Boom Boom took to Twitter to announce his disappointment. 

Captain Imad Wasim is also unavailable for the eliminator, after suffering a concussion when he stumbled while catching the ball during the match against Lahore Qalandars on March 11. 

In his absence, England captain Eoin Morgan led the team, however, Morgan has not travelled to Pakistan for the knockout stages of the PSL.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir is leading the Kings in Imad Wasim's absence. 

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal, who is playing for Peshawar Zalmi, is also unavailable for the match due to a knee issue. 

Tamim is expected to go to Bangkok for medical assessment of his knee. The cricketer may return for the final if Zalmi qualifies. 

The final will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25. Islamabad United have already cemented their place in the final.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

