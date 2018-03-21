Kamran Akmal's record blitz propels Peshawar to PSL final

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Final

Time Wednesday Mar 21 2018
By
Web Desk

Kamran Akmal's record blitz propels Peshawar to PSL final

By
Web Desk

Time Wednesday Mar 21, 2018

LAHORE: A record-breaking 77 off 27 deliveries by opener Kamran Akmal on Wednesday propelled defending champions Peshawar Zalmi into the Pakistan Super League final, as they beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

Zalmi posted a towering 171-run target for Karachi Kings, whose bowlers crumbled under pressure as Akmal scored his half-century in just 17 balls, the fastest half-century in PSL history.

A resilient fightback by the Kings batsmen, led by Babar Azam's 63 off 45, was not enough as the team could only score 157 runs in the match reduced to 16-overs a side due to rain.

The Darren Sammy-led Zalmi will face Islamabad United, who won the first edition of the tournament in 2016, in the tournament final at Karachi's National Stadium on March 25 (Sunday)—The first time a PSL match will be held in the city.  

Second Innings; Denly-Babar show

Peshawar Zalmi were given an early breakthrough by pacer Sameen Gul who removed opener Mukhtar Ahmed for 1 off 3, after Kamran Akmal's record-breaking fifty propelled Peshawar Zalmi to 170-7 in the 16 overs-a-side match. 

Just as the required run rate loomed bigger than ever, Babar Azam and Joe Denly took charge and nicked some neat boundaries to make for an interesting chase.

But just when the match started to tilt in favour of Kings, fast bowler Hasan Ali gave the yellow shirts a much-needed breakthrough by picking the wicket of Babar Azam.

Kamran Akmal's blitz

Put in to bat by Karachi Kings, Kamran Akmal smashed the fastest fifty in the history of PSL, surpassing Islamabad United's Luke Ronchi to reach his feat with a powerful six off just 17 balls.

Despite looking set for another century this season, Kamran was out after hitting 77 off 27 balls as Ravi Bopara provided some respite to Karachi after the team's decision to bowl first.

Andre Fletcher was the first to be dismissed by a hapless-looking Karachi, going after a 30-ball 34.

Bopara claimed his third wicket when he caught and bowled Mohammad Hafeez for 13, briefly pegging back Peshawar's run fest. 

Liam Dawson, who was Peshawar's highest scorer in the first eliminator against Quetta Gladiators, fell after run-a-ball 13 in an eventual breakthrough for Usman Khan Shinwari, whose nightmare with the ball continued.

Skipper Darren Sammy, still struggling with a knee injury, managed 23 runs off 12 balls. Saad Nasim was run out after a sluggish 2 runs, while Wahab Riaz was out on golden duck. 

Ravi Bopara led the wickets tally with 3 for 35. Tymal Mills claimed 2 wickets in return for 23 runs.

A wet outfield delayed the start of the knockout match, after intermittent rain most of the day. The game started at 8:15pm PST and was reduced to 16 overs a side.

Peshawar were without opener Tamim Iqbal, who is battling an injury. Karachi were without star all-rounder Shahid Afridi who is out due to a knee injury. The team also does not have the services of recovering skipper Imad Wasim, and is being led by Mohammad Amir. 

Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators in a last-ball thriller last night, cementing their place in the second eliminator of against Karachi Kings.

Peshawar and Karachi played each other twice during the group stages of the tournament, with Karachi Kings winning the first match by five wickets and Peshawar Zalmi winning the second by 44 runs.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

