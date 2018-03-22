Social media has no chill as fans shower burns on each other after Zalmi topple Kings

Thursday Mar 22, 2018
LAHORE: Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi qualified for the final of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season Wednesday night after beating Karachi Kings by 13 runs here at the Gaddafi stadium.
Obviously, social media had no chill, with fans of both teams one-upping each other through verbal attacks and some inappropriate humour (which we obviously skipped).
Here is how the Twitterati reacted to the match:
|Team
|mat
|Points
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|10
|14
|KARACHI KINGS
|10
|11
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|10
|10
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|10
|10
|MULTAN SULTANS
|10
|9
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|10
|6