Good but not good enough: Mickey Arthur reluctant on Kamran's return

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Final

Time Thursday Mar 22 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Good but not good enough: Mickey Arthur reluctant on Kamran's return

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Mar 22, 2018

Kamran Akmal in action 

LAHORE: Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur on Thursday chose to not put his weight behind Kamran Akmal despite the Zalmi opener's blistering back-to-back performances in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

Akmal, who has now become the leading run scorer of PSL, made 77 off 27 deliveries to propel defending champions Peshawar Zalmi into the PSL final, as they beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Akmal played for Pakistan in the series against West Indies in April 2017, making a return to the national squad after becoming the top run-scorer in the last PSL tournament. But he has not been part of the national squad since then.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Arthur complimented the Zalmi opener by saying that "he batted outstandingly, and is a really good batsman", but then immediately questioned Akmal’s fielding talent.

“To play international cricket you have got to be able to do three disciplines very well. He was poor in the field in the last West Indies tour,” said the Pakistan coach.

Resemblance between Shaheen Shah and Mitchell Starc

Arthur named Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Agha Salman and Shaheen Shah Afridi as the finds of this season’s PSL.

“Hussain Talat played some really good inning, Asif Ali has shown to be a very explosive hitter, we need to have another closer look at him, I have heard that Agha Salman play really well,” he said.

Kamran Akmal's record blitz propels Peshawar to PSL final

Peshawar Zalmi win by 13 runs to eliminate Karachi Kings from the competition

The national team coach was impressed by the performance of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, and complimented the seventeen-year-old by putting him in the league of Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

“He is going to be a good bowler, this is the guy we need to get into our emerging system so that we can work really hard with him and if we can put a couple of years into him, he is going to be exceptional, adding, “I have the privilege of seeing Mitchell Starc when he was very young. There is a very close resemblance between them. He just needs right coaching, the right training, he is gonna be a star.”

Responding to a question, Arthur said that he chose Amir to lead Kings in the game against Zalmi as he wanted to give another Pakistan player an opportunity to lead a team.

“By giving Amir opportunity we gave another Pakistan player an opportunity to lead a team. Perhaps we have found something near to his character which he can take forward,” he added.

The Kings coach blamed poor bowling and injuries of Shahid Afridi and Imad Wasim to be the reason behind the loss in the eliminator.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Islamabad United players start arriving in Karachi

Islamabad United players start arriving in Karachi

Road to the PSL final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

Road to the PSL final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

Last ball, dropped catch, run-out: Umaid Asif recalls Peshawar vs Quetta thriller

Last ball, dropped catch, run-out: Umaid Asif recalls Peshawar vs Quetta thriller

PSL final in Karachi: All you need to know about security, traffic

PSL final in Karachi: All you need to know about security, traffic

Peshawar Zalmi players arrive in Karachi for PSL final

Peshawar Zalmi players arrive in Karachi for PSL final
The coolest (and bizarre) celebrations you can only see in PSL

The coolest (and bizarre) celebrations you can only see in PSL
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

@geonews_sport

@psl2018