IN PICTURES: Karachi set to welcome PSL players

Thursday Mar 22, 2018
Karachi is gearing up to host the final of the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Stadium on March 25.
The Islamabad United-Peshawar Zalmi clash will be the first time Karachi hosts a PSL game.
The city administration has gone all out in its beautification and welcoming campaign, adorning the major thoroughfares with posters and banners.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|ISLAMABAD UNITED
|10
|14
|KARACHI KINGS
|10
|11
|PESHAWAR ZALMI
|10
|10
|QUETTA GLADIATORS
|10
|10
|MULTAN SULTANS
|10
|9
|LAHORE QALANDARS
|10
|6