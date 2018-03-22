Afridi against acquiring foreign players not willing to travel to Pakistan for PSL

Shahid Afridi played for Karachi Kings in the third edition of PSL

LAHORE: After skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, all-rounder Shahid Afridi has also spoken out against acquiring foreign players who are not willing to travel to Pakistan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Afridi who spoke with the media here on Thursday said PSL franchise owners should refrain from drafting foreign players who are unwilling to come to Pakistan for the tournament.

The former skipper said foreign players coming to Pakistan for the PSL was imperative for the return of international cricket to the country. “Holding PSL matches in Lahore and Karachi will send a positive message to the world. The message that security is excellent in Pakistan needs to be conveyed,” Afridi stressed.

He added the upcoming tour of West Indies to Pakistan was a step in the right direction. West Indies will play a three-match T20I series in Karachi on April 1, 2 and 3.

Afridi was also in favour of Indian cricketers playing in the PSL.

Earlier this week, national and Quetta Gladiators skipper, Sarfraz Ahmed said those players who miscommunicated with the Pakistan Cricket Beard and franchises on playing matches in Pakistan should not be included in the next PSL draft.