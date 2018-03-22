Darren Sammy – the champion who keeps winning Pakistani hearts 

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Final

Time Thursday Mar 22 2018
Web Desk

Darren Sammy – the champion who keeps winning Pakistani hearts

Time Thursday Mar 22, 2018

Darren Sammy – the champion who keeps winning Pakistani hearts 

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy is no stranger to taking his team to championships. The star all-rounder led the West Indies to two T20I World Cup wins, and lifted the glittering Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy last year.

This year as well, his team Peshawar Zalmi is in the finals, and he is just one more win away from becoming the champion captain (again).

Sammy’s heroics are well-documented in the PSL. Along with his cricket and his leadership, his personality has won millions of hearts in Pakistan. When the decision was made to bring the PSL final to Lahore last year, Sammy was the first foreign player who agreed on travelling to the country. Not only did he come to Pakistan himself, he also convinced other teammates to do the same.

Sammy wearing the traditional pagri during post-PSL final ceremony in 2017

Pictures of Sammy enjoying the sights and sounds at the Gaddafi Stadium last year are etched in the minds of cricket-lovers in Pakistan. Who can ever forget the 34-year-old West Indian donning the traditional pagri and looking as if he’s belonged to Pakistan forever? Or how about those traditional dance moves with Hasan Ali and other players in front of a roaring crowd of thousands at the Gaddafi Stadium?

Sammy dancing with his Zalmi teammates in Lahore, 2017

This year, Sammy has been struggling with a recurring knee injury, but it couldn’t (nothing could!) stop him from being right in the middle of all the action. Cricket fans were left in awe after a limping Sammy walked out onto the pitch and powered his team to victory against Quetta Gladiators on March 1.

Sammy roars after taking his team to victory against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2018 group match 

Towards the end of the tournament, Zalmi were in a must-win situation in their last two matches. Never the one to back down, Sammy led his team on one leg straight into the playoffs. The team continued its winning ways and under Sammy’s leadership, Peshawar Zalmi are once again in the final.

May the best team win! But Sammy's undeterred love for Pakistan and the Pakistani fans has already made him the champion of hearts. 

Team mat Points

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

