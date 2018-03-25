Battle of champions: Peshawar Zalmi clash with Islamabad United for PSL glory

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Final

Time Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
Web Desk

Battle of champions: Peshawar Zalmi clash with Islamabad United for PSL glory

By
Web Desk

Time Sunday Mar 25, 2018

KARACHI: The National Stadium will light up today to welcome cricket’s homecoming to Pakistan’s biggest city, as thousands of fans will flock to the sold-out National Stadium to witness two great teams face off for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 trophy. 

Neither of the teams is any stranger to the gold: Islamabad United, under the sure-footed leadership of Misbah, lifted the inaugural PSL trophy in 2016. Peshawar Zalmi, led by the charismatic Darren Sammy, were crowned the champions in 2017. 

After beating Karachi Kings in the second eliminator on Wednesday, Peshawar Zalmi took their tally of overall wins to 19 — the most by any team in the PSL. But guess who's right behind? Islamabad United, with 18 wins.

Sunday's contest will truly be between the two best teams of PSL, and only the better team will win.

Peshawar Zalmi

Head coach: Mohammad Akram

Captain: Darren Sammy

Squad: Darren Sammy (c), Tamim Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Andre Fletcher, Riki Wessels, Hammad Azam, Haris Sohail, Khushdil Shah, Umaid Asif, Saad Nasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Liam Dawson, Sameen Gul, Hasan Ali, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Asghar, Wahab Riaz

Islamabad United

Head coach: Dean Jones

Captain: JP Duminy (in absence of injured Misbah-ul-Haq)

Squad: JP Duminy (c), Alex Hales, Sam Billings, Mohammad Hasan, Chadwick Walton, Rohail Nazir, Luke Ronchi, Amad Butt, Hussain Talat, Samit Patel, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Samuel Badree, Steven Finn, Mohammad Sami, Zafar Gohar, Waqas Maqsood

Players to watch:

Kamran Akmal is the top scorer of PSL 2018 with 424 runs at an average of 42.40 and strike rate of 158.20. He's also this season's only centurion.
Kamran Akmal is the top scorer of PSL 2018 with 424 runs at an average of 42.40 and strike rate of 158.20. He's also this season's only centurion.
Luke Ronchi is Islamabad United's highest scorer and the third highest run scorer of this season overall, with 383 runs at an average of 42.55 and strike rate of 179.81. He has hit 4 fifties in this tournament
Luke Ronchi is Islamabad United's highest scorer and the third highest run scorer of this season overall, with 383 runs at an average of 42.55 and strike rate of 179.81. He has hit 4 fifties in this tournament
Faheem Ashraf is the top wicket-taker of PSL 2018, with 17 scalps from 11 matches at an economy of 7.72
Faheem Ashraf is the top wicket-taker of PSL 2018, with 17 scalps from 11 matches at an economy of 7.72
Wahab Riaz is the joint-second highest wicket-taker of this season, with 16 wickets from 12 matches at an economy of 6.86
Wahab Riaz is the joint-second highest wicket-taker of this season, with 16 wickets from 12 matches at an economy of 6.86

What you need to know 

► Shuttle service begins, and stadium gates open, at 12pm

► Stadium gates close at 5pm

► Opening ceremony to take place around 6pm

► Match to start around 8pm

► Match expected to end around midnight

For a ticket-holders guide click here



PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

