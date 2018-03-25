Islamabad beat Peshawar to lift PSL 3 trophy in Karachi

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

United win by 3 wickets

Time Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
Web Desk

Islamabad beat Peshawar to lift PSL 3 trophy in Karachi

By
Web Desk

Time Sunday Mar 25, 2018

 KARACHI: Islamabad United dominated with the bat and ball as they defeated defending champions Peshawar Zalmi by three wickets on Sunday to lift the trophy of the third edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The highlight of the match was United opener Luke Ronchi's rapid 52 of 26 deliveries, making Zalmi's fighting total off 148 runs look relatively easy.

"I've just batted with a clear mind, amazing how things work out if you do that," Ronchi said in the post-match ceremony.

"The order is to just go out and bat the way I bat. If it comes off, brilliant. Otherwise, we've got a brilliant batting order. The quality of the local players, particularly the fast bowlers, has been phenomenal in the PSL.

"They've got a good depth of talent coming through, they should be happy with where they are at the moment. This is my first win for a franchise, a great end to a great tournament," he said.

Peshawar pacers appeared to have brought their team back into the game in the late over as Islamabad wickets fell in quick succession, but some late hitting by Asif Ali helped United make it over the finishing line for the second time in the three-year history of the tournament.

The match marked the first time a PSL final was played in Karachi, as thousands of fans flocked to the sold-out National Stadium under tight security. It was also the city's biggest cricket match in nine years, after terrorist attacks resulted in the suspension of international cricket in Pakistan.

Second Innings

United's opener Luke Ronchi made the 149-run target an easy chase for the team with his fiery 52 runs.

The Kiwi batsman was dismissed on the team score of 96 runs when Andre Fletcher took his catch on the ball of fast bowler Chris Jordan. 

United wasn't able to continue with the momentum staged by Ronchi due to back-to-back dismissals as where Chadwick Walton was dismissed by Umaid Asif on duck, skipper JP Duminy got out after scoring just two runs.

In a sudden, fast bowler Hasan Ali changed the dynamics of the game by taking two wickets of Samit Patel and Shadab Khan in his over. 

First Innings - United's bowlers neutralised Zalmi batting firepower

Zalmi had troubled start as their key batsmen failed to deliver as per expectations.  

Spinner Samit Patel gave an early breakthrough to the United by striking down in-form batsman Kamran Akmal on his very first over of the game. 

Later in his second over, Muhammad Hafeez fell prey to his flight and gave an easy catch to the bowler on eight runs. 

Samit Patel dismisses Kamran Akmal on his first over
 

The next to be returning back to the pavilion was opener, Andre Fletcher, as the Windies batsman wasn't able to time a flipper from Shadab Khan, leading the ball to hit pads in the line of wickets.  

Hussain Talat ended innings of Chris Jordan and Saad Nasim on the respective scores of 36 and two runs.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Governor Sindh and other dignitaries watching the match from the VIP box of National Stadium. Photo: Geo News
 

Shadab Khan picked the prize wicket of Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy on the 15.4 overs of the game with his googly delivery, and on the very next delivery dismissed Umaid Asif after taking a review. Though the next batsman in, Hasan Ali, denied him from Hattrick.  

A late blitz by fast bowler Wahab Riaz lifted Peshawar Zalmi to a fighting total of 148 runs. The tailender offered resistance to the JP Duminy-led team with his 28-runs off 14 balls innings, in which he scored four boundaries and one six to give a margin to the 'Men in Yellow' bowlers.   

PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah visited the stadium during the match. Photo: Geo News
 

The National Stadium was lit up today to welcome cricket’s homecoming to Pakistan’s biggest city, as thousands of fans flock to the sold-out National Stadium to witness two great teams face off.

Earlier, pop star Ali Zafar while exclusive speaking to Geo News requested fans to show their 'Karachi spirit', as cricket is returning to the city after nine years.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Umar and Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor were present in the stadium. 

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi welcomed the spectators at the closing ceremony of the event and expressed his gratitude to the security forces for giving top-notch security for the event.

IN PICTURES: PSL brings colours of cricket back to Karachi

National Stadium in Karachi lit up on Sunday to welcome cricket’s homecoming to Pakistan’s biggest city

The PCB chairman requested fans to show the same passion in the series against West Indies, to be played a week later at the same ground. 

He said that the board plans to hold most of the next PSL matches in different cities of Pakistan.

"The tournament wouldn't have been possible without government's support. I thank all of you for supporting Pakistan cricket," he said. 

Advertisement

More From PSL

JP Duminy says many foreign players would like to return to Pakistan

JP Duminy says many foreign players would like to return to Pakistan
Politicians, notables congratulate Islamabad United on PSL 3 victory

Politicians, notables congratulate Islamabad United on PSL 3 victory
COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience

COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience
Pressure could have shifted if Kamran didn't drop catch: Zalmi coach

Pressure could have shifted if Kamran didn't drop catch: Zalmi coach
Hyderabad, Multan, Rawalpindi to host PSL matches next year: Sethi

Hyderabad, Multan, Rawalpindi to host PSL matches next year: Sethi
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz noticeably missing from PSL final

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz noticeably missing from PSL final
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

@geonews_sport

@psl2018