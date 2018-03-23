Peshawar Zalmi players arrive in Karachi for PSL final

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Final

Time Friday Mar 23 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Peshawar Zalmi players arrive in Karachi for PSL final

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Mar 23, 2018

Darren Sammy poses with airport staff in Lahore before departure to Karachi

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi players arrived in Karachi on Thursday night amid tight security for the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018.

The team made its way to the finals after beating the Quetta Gladiators in  a nail-biting thriller knockout game on March 20.

Skipper Darren Sammy along with Andre Fetcher, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson and others were flown in to the metropolis from Lahore, where they had played the second eliminator against Karachi Kings on Wednesday. 

Speaking to Geo News, Sammy requested the people of Karachi to express their support to his team by wearing the team's colour - yellow - on the day of the match. 

“My message is that I want to see this colour in the stadium," Sammy said as he pointed towards the yellow colour. "All Zalmi, all Zalmi in the stadium." 

The Zalmi captain praised the team spirit in his team and expressed the hope that the team would defend its title. 

"We will defend the title...we want to win in Karachi," Sammy told the journalists. 

The team's owner Javed Afridi, while talking to the media upon his arrival in the metropolis, said that the PSL journey for Zalmi had been 'amazing'.

"Darren's leadership is very important for us; the team has won the hearts of Pakistanis. I don’t have words on how Lahore supported us and all credit goes to Sammy for it," Afridi said.

 

Ibitisam Sheikh, Taimur Sultan, Umaid Asif and Khalid Usman will arrive in Karachi on the next flight.

English spinner Liam Dawson, West Indian opener Andre Fletcher at Lahore airport 

Earlier, the players shared pictures on social media ahead of their departure. 

Pacer Chris Jordan and right-arm medium Umaid Asif at Lahore airport 

Wahab Riaz posted a group selfie on Twitter.

Peshawar Zalmi will play against Islamabad United in the final at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, March 25.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

