Peshawar Zalmi players arrive in Karachi for PSL final

Darren Sammy poses with airport staff in Lahore before departure to Karachi

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi players arrived in Karachi on Thursday night amid tight security for the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018.

The team made its way to the finals after beating the Quetta Gladiators in a nail-biting thriller knockout game on March 20.



Skipper Darren Sammy along with Andre Fetcher, Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson and others were flown in to the metropolis from Lahore, where they had played the second eliminator against Karachi Kings on Wednesday.

Speaking to Geo News, Sammy requested the people of Karachi to express their support to his team by wearing the team's colour - yellow - on the day of the match.

“My message is that I want to see this colour in the stadium," Sammy said as he pointed towards the yellow colour. "All Zalmi, all Zalmi in the stadium."

The Zalmi captain praised the team spirit in his team and expressed the hope that the team would defend its title.

"We will defend the title...we want to win in Karachi," Sammy told the journalists.

The team's owner Javed Afridi, while talking to the media upon his arrival in the metropolis, said that the PSL journey for Zalmi had been 'amazing'.



"Darren's leadership is very important for us; the team has won the hearts of Pakistanis. I don’t have words on how Lahore supported us and all credit goes to Sammy for it," Afridi said.

Ibitisam Sheikh, Taimur Sultan, Umaid Asif and Khalid Usman will arrive in Karachi on the next flight.



English spinner Liam Dawson, West Indian opener Andre Fletcher at Lahore airport

Earlier, the players shared pictures on social media ahead of their departure.

Pacer Chris Jordan and right-arm medium Umaid Asif at Lahore airport

Wahab Riaz posted a group selfie on Twitter.

Peshawar Zalmi will play against Islamabad United in the final at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, March 25.