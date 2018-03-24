Islamabad United players start arriving in Karachi

Islamabad United players celebrate during a match, PSL 2018

KARACHI: Cricketers from Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United, including foreign inductees, started arriving in Karachi Sunday night to play the final of the third edition of the tournament against Peshawar Zalmi.

Islamabad, the winner of the inaugural edition of PSL, defeated Karachi Kings in the qualifier in Dubai to earn a direct flight to the final in Karachi, which will be played on Sunday.

United’s foreign players who have arrived in the city include South African JP Duminy, England’s Samit Patel, New Zealander Luke Ronchi and Ashes winner Englishman Steven Finn.

West Indian Chadwick Walton is expected to arrive later.

Three Pakistan-based players of United Misbah-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Sami reached Karachi earlier today.



“We are arriving tonight to Karachi, our foreign players are also coming with the squad for the match,” an official of Islamabad United had said earlier in the day.



Sam Billings is unable to visit Pakistan after he couldn’t get NOC to travel from his county team Kent. Alex Hales has also decided against travelling to Pakistan.



Former Australian cricketer and United coach Dean Jones will also arrive in Pakistan with the team.

The final of the third edition of PSL will be played between the champions of first edition Islamabad United and the winner of second edition Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Sunday.



Zalmi’s squad arrived in Karachi late Thursday night from Lahore, where they beat Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in eliminators.