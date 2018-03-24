Islamabad United players start arriving in Karachi

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Final

Time Saturday Mar 24 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Islamabad United players start arriving in Karachi

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Mar 24, 2018

Islamabad United players celebrate during a match, PSL 2018

KARACHI: Cricketers from Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Islamabad United, including foreign inductees, started arriving in Karachi Sunday night to play the final of the third edition of the tournament against Peshawar Zalmi.

Islamabad, the winner of the inaugural edition of PSL, defeated Karachi Kings in the qualifier in Dubai to earn a direct flight to the final in Karachi, which will be played on Sunday.

United’s foreign players who have arrived in the city include South African JP Duminy, England’s Samit Patel, New Zealander Luke Ronchi and Ashes winner Englishman Steven Finn.

West Indian Chadwick Walton is expected to arrive later. 

Three Pakistan-based players of United Misbah-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Sami reached Karachi earlier today.

“We are arriving tonight to Karachi, our foreign players are also coming with the squad for the match,” an official of Islamabad United had said earlier in the day.

Sam Billings is unable to visit Pakistan after he couldn’t get NOC to travel from his county team Kent. Alex Hales has also decided against travelling to Pakistan.

Former Australian cricketer and United coach Dean Jones will also arrive in Pakistan with the team.

The final of the third edition of PSL will be played between the champions of first edition Islamabad United and the winner of second edition Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on Sunday.

Zalmi’s squad arrived in Karachi late Thursday night from Lahore, where they beat Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in eliminators.

Advertisement

More From PSL

Road to the PSL final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

Road to the PSL final: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

Last ball, dropped catch, run-out: Umaid Asif recalls Peshawar vs Quetta thriller

Last ball, dropped catch, run-out: Umaid Asif recalls Peshawar vs Quetta thriller

PSL final in Karachi: All you need to know about security, traffic

PSL final in Karachi: All you need to know about security, traffic

Peshawar Zalmi players arrive in Karachi for PSL final

Peshawar Zalmi players arrive in Karachi for PSL final
The coolest (and bizarre) celebrations you can only see in PSL

The coolest (and bizarre) celebrations you can only see in PSL
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

@geonews_sport

@psl2018