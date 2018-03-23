Last ball, dropped catch, run-out: Umaid Asif recalls Peshawar vs Quetta thriller

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Final

Time Friday Mar 23 2018
By
Jaffar Hussain

Last ball, dropped catch, run-out: Umaid Asif recalls Peshawar vs Quetta thriller

By
Jaffar Hussain

Time Friday Mar 23, 2018

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi’s right-arm medium Umaid Asif will never forget those last few seconds that could have turned the crucial eliminator either way.

In front of a crowd of thousands at Gaddafi Stadium, Quetta Gladiators needed 25 runs off the last over to avoid elimination. Peshawar Zalmi were just minutes away from almost-certain victory. Until Anwar Ali ran riot and smashed spinner Liam Dawson for 4, 6, 0, 6 and 6. Now Quetta needed just 3 runs from the last ball, and suddenly, Peshawar weren’t so sure of winning anymore.

Last ball. Anwar Ali swung the bat wildly, and the ball went up in the air. And it came down straight at Umaid Asif at the boundary. The next few seconds, according to Umaid, were a blur. He fumbled, dropped the catch, but gathered his wits instantly to return the ball to the bowler at the speed of light.

“When Quetta needed just 3 runs to win [from that last ball], I prayed to God that I don’t want to return home before the final, so please make us win,” the 33-year-old told Geo News.

“When the ball came towards me, I sprinted for the catch. But suddenly, the ball got lost in the floodlights [and I couldn’t see it anymore]. As soon as I dropped the catch, I knew I had to prevent double runs. God helped me,” he recalled.

Umaid Asif’s timely return ran out Mir Hamza, who couldn’t complete the second run. Peshawar Zalmi had won.

“Thankful to God, we won. We will play in the final like we have played and won in the last few knockout games. Every player will be giving their 200% in the final.”

According to Umaid, no team is easy to play. “Even a single over in T20 cricket can change the scenario. So we will not take [Islamabad United] lightly,” he added.

Umaid Asif is the second-highest wicket-taker for Peshawar Zalmi this season, with 12 wickets from 11 matches, behind Wahab Riaz’s 16 wickets from 12 matches. 

-- Edited by Maria Shamim

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

