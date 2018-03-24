Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi to practice at National Stadium today

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Final

Time Saturday Mar 24 2018
By
Web Desk

Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi to practice at National Stadium today

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Mar 24, 2018

Captains Darren Sammy and Misbah-ul-Haq with the PSL 2018 trophy before the tournament kicked off in Dubai in February 

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 finalists Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will take part in practice sessions at the National Stadium today ahead of the final on Sunday.

The teams will practice amid strict security, with no fan access as the stadium and its environs have been closed to the general public. Only those with special passes will be granted entry into the stadium.

Before practice, both the teams will address media between 5-6pm, after which the captains, Darren Sammy and Misbah-ul-Haq, will pose with the PSL trophy.

Islamabad United players arrive in Karachi

JP Duminy, Samit Patel among others reach Karachi

The Islamabad United squad flew into Karachi from Dubai late Friday night. Among the foreign cricketers who reached Karachi were South African all-rounder JP Duminy, England’s Samit Patel, former New Zealand wicket-keeper Luke Ronchi, West Indian opener Chadwick Walton and Ashes winner Englishman Steven Finn.

Islamabad, the winners of the inaugural edition of PSL, beat Karachi Kings in the qualifier in Dubai to earn a direct flight to the final in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi’s squad arrived in Karachi Thursday from Lahore, where they beat Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in the eliminators to reach the final.

Huge stage set up for final 

A 52-ft long and 32-ft wide stage is being readied for the final, which will be graced by the two teams before the match gets underway. 

The stage will be decorated with twinkling LED lights and will look a picture when the PSL closing ceremony begins on Sunday before the big match. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

