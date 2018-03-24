Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi to practice at National Stadium today

Captains Darren Sammy and Misbah-ul-Haq with the PSL 2018 trophy before the tournament kicked off in Dubai in February

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 finalists Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will take part in practice sessions at the National Stadium today ahead of the final on Sunday.

The teams will practice amid strict security, with no fan access as the stadium and its environs have been closed to the general public. Only those with special passes will be granted entry into the stadium.

Before practice, both the teams will address media between 5-6pm, after which the captains, Darren Sammy and Misbah-ul-Haq, will pose with the PSL trophy.

The Islamabad United squad flew into Karachi from Dubai late Friday night. Among the foreign cricketers who reached Karachi were South African all-rounder JP Duminy, England’s Samit Patel, former New Zealand wicket-keeper Luke Ronchi, West Indian opener Chadwick Walton and Ashes winner Englishman Steven Finn.

Islamabad, the winners of the inaugural edition of PSL, beat Karachi Kings in the qualifier in Dubai to earn a direct flight to the final in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi’s squad arrived in Karachi Thursday from Lahore, where they beat Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings in the eliminators to reach the final.

Huge stage set up for final

A 52-ft long and 32-ft wide stage is being readied for the final, which will be graced by the two teams before the match gets underway.

The stage will be decorated with twinkling LED lights and will look a picture when the PSL closing ceremony begins on Sunday before the big match.