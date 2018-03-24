Peshawar Zalmi shirts selling out fast as fans gear up for #YellowStorm

PESHAWAR: With just a day to go before the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018, Peshawar Zalmi fans are leaving no stone unturned in cooking up a perfect Yellow Storm to support their team.



It comes as little surprise, then, that Peshawar Zalmi shirts are selling like hot cakes all over Pakistan. Peshawar, the hometown of arguably the most popular team in the entire tournament, is no exception.

“All my stocks of Peshawar Zalmi shirts have sold out. I placed fresh orders at the distributor two, three days ago, but the distributor’s stocks have sold out too. He doesn’t attend my phone anymore!” the owner of a sports shop in Peshawar told Geo News.

A proud Zalmi supporter himself, he gestured at the only Zalmi shirt displayed in his store. “I managed to save one shirt for myself, because I’m a Zalmi fan too. My team is a champion! I’m sure they will win again this time.”

Asked if he would be willing to sell the one remaining Zalmi shirt at many times its original price, he shook his head. “No way! I can only give you the shirt after the match,” he laughed.

Peshawar Zalmi will play the final against Islamabad United at Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday. The team, led by twice-World Cup winning captain Darren Sammy, won the title in 2017 and is hugely popular among cricket fans, thanks largely to its inspirational victories and Sammy, who enjoys great support for his batting heroics and charisma.