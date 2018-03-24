Peshawar Zalmi shirts selling out fast as fans gear up for #YellowStorm

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Final

Time Saturday Mar 24 2018
By
Aftab Ahmad

Peshawar Zalmi shirts selling out fast as fans gear up for #YellowStorm

By
Aftab Ahmad

Time Saturday Mar 24, 2018

PESHAWAR: With just a day to go before the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018, Peshawar Zalmi fans are leaving no stone unturned in cooking up a perfect Yellow Storm to support their team.

It comes as little surprise, then, that Peshawar Zalmi shirts are selling like hot cakes all over Pakistan. Peshawar, the hometown of arguably the most popular team in the entire tournament, is no exception.

“All my stocks of Peshawar Zalmi shirts have sold out. I placed fresh orders at the distributor two, three days ago, but the distributor’s stocks have sold out too. He doesn’t attend my phone anymore!” the owner of a sports shop in Peshawar told Geo News.

A proud Zalmi supporter himself, he gestured at the only Zalmi shirt displayed in his store. “I managed to save one shirt for myself, because I’m a Zalmi fan too. My team is a champion! I’m sure they will win again this time.”

Asked if he would be willing to sell the one remaining Zalmi shirt at many times its original price, he shook his head. “No way! I can only give you the shirt after the match,” he laughed.

Peshawar Zalmi will play the final against Islamabad United at Karachi’s National Stadium on Sunday. The team, led by twice-World Cup winning captain Darren Sammy, won the title in 2017 and is hugely popular among cricket fans, thanks largely to its inspirational victories and Sammy, who enjoys great support for his batting heroics and charisma. 

Advertisement

More From PSL

Battle of champions: Peshawar Zalmi clash with Islamabad United for PSL glory

Battle of champions: Peshawar Zalmi clash with Islamabad United for PSL glory
Sammy requests Karachi's Pashtuns to support Zalmi in PSL final

Sammy requests Karachi's Pashtuns to support Zalmi in PSL final
Waqar predicts Kamran won’t be selected in national team

Waqar predicts Kamran won’t be selected in national team
Zalmi’s Wessels says foreign players ‘feel like royalty’ in Pakistan

Zalmi’s Wessels says foreign players ‘feel like royalty’ in Pakistan
Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy, Strings to headline PSL closing ceremony

Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy, Strings to headline PSL closing ceremony

PSL final in Karachi: All you need to know about security, traffic

PSL final in Karachi: All you need to know about security, traffic

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

@geonews_sport

@psl2018