Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy, Strings to headline PSL closing ceremony

The star-studded lineup for PSL closing ceremony

KARACHI: The closing ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 ahead of the final at National Stadium on Sunday will be a star-studded affair.

Among the stars who will be headlining the ceremony are pop stars Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy, Strings band, Farhan Saeed and Aima Baig, the PSL announced today.

Peshawar Zalmi will face off against Islamabad United in the final on Sunday.