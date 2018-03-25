PSL ends with spectacular performances from Shehzad Roy, Strings

KARACHI: The star-studded closing ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 ahead of the final was held at the National Stadium on Sunday.



Photos: Geo News

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi welcomed the spectators at the ceremony and expressed his gratitude to the security forces for providing top-notch security for the event.

The PCB chairman requested fans to show the same passion in the series against West Indies, to be played a week later at the same ground.

"The tournament wouldn't have been possible without the government's support. I thank all of you for supporting Pakistan cricket," he said.

The stars headlining the ceremony included musicians Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy, Strings band, Farhan Saeed and Aima Baig.



Audiences could be seen thoroughly enjoying the performances.

Peshawar Zalmi will face off against Islamabad United in the final to be held later today.

