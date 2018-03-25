PSL ends with spectacular performances from Shehzad Roy, Strings

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

United win by 3 wickets

Time Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
Web Desk

PSL ends with spectacular performances from Shehzad Roy, Strings

By
Web Desk

Time Sunday Mar 25, 2018

KARACHI: The star-studded closing ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 ahead of the final was held at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Photos: Geo News

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi welcomed the spectators at the ceremony and expressed his gratitude to the security forces for providing top-notch security for the event.

The PCB chairman requested fans to show the same passion in the series against West Indies, to be played a week later at the same ground.

Battle of champions: Peshawar Zalmi clash with Islamabad United for PSL glory

Who will lift the trophy? Former champions face off as cricket returns to Karachi

"The tournament wouldn't have been possible without the government's support. I thank all of you for supporting Pakistan cricket," he said.

The stars headlining the ceremony included musicians Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy, Strings band, Farhan Saeed and Aima Baig.

Audiences could be seen thoroughly enjoying the performances. 

Peshawar Zalmi will face off against Islamabad United in the final to be held later today.

Advertisement

More From PSL

JP Duminy says many foreign players would like to return to Pakistan

JP Duminy says many foreign players would like to return to Pakistan
Politicians, notables congratulate Islamabad United on PSL 3 victory

Politicians, notables congratulate Islamabad United on PSL 3 victory
COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience

COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience
Pressure could have shifted if Kamran didn't drop catch: Zalmi coach

Pressure could have shifted if Kamran didn't drop catch: Zalmi coach
Hyderabad, Multan, Rawalpindi to host PSL matches next year: Sethi

Hyderabad, Multan, Rawalpindi to host PSL matches next year: Sethi
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz noticeably missing from PSL final

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz noticeably missing from PSL final
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

@geonews_sport

@psl2018