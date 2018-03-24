Zalmi’s Wessels says foreign players ‘feel like royalty’ in Pakistan

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi wicketkeeper-batsman Riki Wessels said on Saturday that the Pakistan Super League final in Karachi is probably more than a game of cricket for the people, and hopefully the Zalmi team will give the fans what they want from the team.



Speaking in a brief interview to the franchise’s media team, the England player said that the foreign players have been looked after very well in the country, adding, “haven’t felt threatened at all. It has been a good experience. There is a passion for cricket. We feel like royalty, it's quite special, next week when I go home no one will know who I am so enjoying my time here.”

Responding to a question, the Zalmi player said that hopefully, the team will get the PSL trophy.

“Hopefully we will clear the finishing line,” he said.

Peshawar Zalmi will face off against Islamabad United in the final on Sunday.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 finalists Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will take part in practice sessions at the National Stadium today ahead of the final.

The teams will practice amid strict security, with no fan access as the stadium and its environs have been closed to the general public. Only those with special passes will be granted entry into the stadium.