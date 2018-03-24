Waqar predicts Kamran won’t be selected in national team

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Final

Time Saturday Mar 24 2018
By
Web Desk

Waqar predicts Kamran won’t be selected in national team

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Mar 24, 2018

KARACHI: Islamabad United coach Waqar Younis said on Saturday that Peshawar Zalmi opener Kamran Akmal can be included in the national team as a backup of skipper Sarfraz Ahmed but due to his questionable fielding skills, he probably won't make it to the national side.

Akmal is the lone centurion of this PSL season, and was also the only century-maker in PSL 2017. After a topsy-turvy start to this season, the last few matches saw him smash 107* off 61 balls and the fastest half-century in the league's history, raising the possibility of his return in the national squad against upcoming West Indies series.

Good but not good enough: Mickey Arthur reluctant on Kamran's return

Arthur complimented the seventeen-year-old fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi by putting him in the league of Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc

Akmal played for Pakistan in the series against West Indies in April 2017, making a return to the national squad after becoming the top run-scorer in the last PSL tournament. But he has not been part of the national squad since then.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the tournament’s final on Sunday, the former national coach said that as many as 30 years back he made his international debut at the National Stadium.

“I am glad to be back here. And it will be great to see international players playing again in the National Stadium. Karachi is a cricket loving city. I am already getting goosebumps. With the weather suitable for playing conditions, I predict that it will be a high-scoring match,” he said.

Responding to a question, the coach said that if Kamran Akmal is in ‘red-hot form’ so is United’s opener Luke Ronchi. Younis added that his team’s players are ‘hungry and looking forward to delivering tomorrow’.

United skipper JP Duminy said that the team will try to dismiss Akmal at the early stage of the game.

The South African player reiterated that the entire team is excited to play Pakistan Super League final in Karachi. “We are about to start our training session. The team that adapts quickest will give itself an edge,” Duminy said.

Younis informed the press that the team will look at the medical examination reports of Misbahul Haq but it more likely that would miss the final because of the wrist injury.

The former fast bowler called United’s batsmen, Asif Ali and Hussain Talat, as ‘talented kids’, and said that it will be a great achievement for them and Pakistan, to have them included in the national team.  

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

