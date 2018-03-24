Sammy requests Karachi's Pashtuns to support Zalmi in PSL final

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Final

Time Saturday Mar 24 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Sammy requests Karachi's Pashtuns to support Zalmi in PSL final

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Mar 24, 2018

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy on Saturday requested the Pashtuns to show their support to his team by donning yellow shirts in the Pakistan Super League final tomorrow.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the final against JP Duminy-led Islamabad United, Sammy said: “I have been told that there are a lot of Pakhtuns here, I want them to come up dress in yellow and show their support. In the end of the day cricket is the winner, so far the city has been great. Lahore has been great, I challenge Karachi to be even greater.”

Waqar predicts Kamran won’t be selected in national team

Younis says that if Zalmi batsman Kamran Akmal is in ‘red-hot form’ so is United’s opener Luke Ronchi

The West Indian all-rounder said that his visit to Peshawar is ‘on cards’. “It’s a place I will visit soon,” he said.

Sammy in a message to the West Indian team, which is expected to visit Pakistan to play three t20s in Karachi, said: “My message is that it’s a great place to play. All the best. Its good to see international cricket in Karachi. Hopefully, it’s a great series. The fans are entertained,” he added.

Responding to a question, the Zalmi skipper called opener Kamran Akmal as ‘his champion’ and said “Kamran Akmal is in red-hot form too, and they (Islamabad United) should be planning to stop my champion.”

“We have our plans ready for Ronchi, hopefully, we will execute them,” he added. “But I cant tell you what our plans are.”

Sammy refuted the impression that he has successfully replaced Shahid Khan Afridi as a brand for Zalmi.

“We call each other brothers. Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am in this team today. Even though he is not playing for us but for first two seasons, he played a big part,. He made Peshawar a brand what it is today,” he added.

“Last year he handed over the captaincy, he gave me captaincy when I was stripped of the captaincy in international - that was big on his part., He will always be peoples’ champions, he will always be Pakistan’s favourite sportsman. There is no way ever anyone takes over Afridi’s support in Pakistan.”

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

