Will personally receive Imran if he comes to watch PSL final: Sethi

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Final

Time Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Will personally receive Imran if he comes to watch PSL final: Sethi

By
GEO NEWS

Time Sunday Mar 25, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi on Saturday said that he would personally receive Imran Khan if the former cricketer accepts his invitation to watch the PSL3 final match. 

Speaking on Geo News' programme Jirga, the PCB chief said that he had extended an invitation to Imran to watch the match in Karachi.

Sethi claimed that he had written 'My dear Imran, please do come to the National Stadium,' in the handwritten letter posted to the former captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team.  

The PCB chief also spoke about his grievances with the cricketer-turned-politician. 

"I wanted Imran to apologize for levelling allegations on me pertaining to the election results...he is yet to do so," Sethi said. 

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, after the General Elections held in 2013, had alleged that electoral rigging in 35 constituencies of Punjab had taken place. Sethi was the then-caretaker chief minister of the province. 

Sethi also extended an apology to Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) Leader Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj-ul-Haq for not being invited to the PSL final.

"I forgot to invite Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Siraj-ul-Haq," he said.

Discussing the cricket craze that has taken over the nation, the PCB chief said that the entire country has been united by cricket. He also observed that tolerance has increased in today's day and age.

Sethi also said that he had presented the country's case to the International Cricket Council, the governing body of the sport, after India's refusal to participate in PSL3.  

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

