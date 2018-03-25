Will personally receive Imran if he comes to watch PSL final: Sethi

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi on Saturday said that he would personally receive Imran Khan if the former cricketer accepts his invitation to watch the PSL3 final match.



Speaking on Geo News' programme Jirga, the PCB chief said that he had extended an invitation to Imran to watch the match in Karachi.

Sethi claimed that he had written 'My dear Imran, please do come to the National Stadium,' in the handwritten letter posted to the former captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team.

The PCB chief also spoke about his grievances with the cricketer-turned-politician.

"I wanted Imran to apologize for levelling allegations on me pertaining to the election results...he is yet to do so," Sethi said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, after the General Elections held in 2013, had alleged that electoral rigging in 35 constituencies of Punjab had taken place. Sethi was the then-caretaker chief minister of the province.



Sethi also extended an apology to Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) Leader Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami Chief Siraj-ul-Haq for not being invited to the PSL final.

"I forgot to invite Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Siraj-ul-Haq," he said.

Discussing the cricket craze that has taken over the nation, the PCB chief said that the entire country has been united by cricket. He also observed that tolerance has increased in today's day and age.

Sethi also said that he had presented the country's case to the International Cricket Council, the governing body of the sport, after India's refusal to participate in PSL3.