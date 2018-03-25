Behind the scenes with Zalmi's young stars Sameen Gul, Ibtesam Sheikh

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

United win by 3 wickets

Time Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
Web Desk

Behind the scenes with Zalmi's young stars Sameen Gul, Ibtesam Sheikh

By
Web Desk

Time Sunday Mar 25, 2018

Peshawar Zalmi’s Sameen Gul and Ibtisam Sheikh have proven to be the youngest shining stars of the team brimming with cricketing stalwarts. Photo: ZalmiTV
1

Pakistan Super League has not been only propitious towards bringing back cricket home but also finding new talent.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Sameen Gul and Ibtesam Sheikh have proven to be the youngest shining stars of the team brimming with cricketing stalwarts.

The two shared their experiences in an interview with ZalmiTV, the videos of which are available team’s social media pages.

The youngsters will be playing in the Pakistan Super League final tonight, in which Zalmi go up against Islamabad United. The match will be played at Karachi's National Stadium. 

Gul’s bowling inspirations

Sameen Gul, who hails from FATA’s Khyber Agency, shared that he takes his bowling inspiration from Pakistan’s Umar Gul and South Africa’s Dale Steyn.

“Whenever I bowl, I think about bowling like Umar Gul. I really like his run-up,” he remarked, adding that he admires the out-forward swing of Steyn.

Gul, who started playing domestic cricket in 2012, shared that he feels fortunate to get chances to perform and showcase his talent. “Youngsters must wait for the right moment and time to perform.”

He shared that he exercises daily and that “fitness is extremely important for cricketers.”

Sheikh reminiscences playing in Hyd’s streets

Peshawar Zalmi's 'find of the year', Ibtesam Sheikh recalled playing with his friends in the streets of Hyderabad. 

"Some of my friends pull my leg by saying that I paralysed top batsmen and remind me how they used to smack me with sixes," he shared. 

The young player remarked that humility is the key to move forward. "No matter how much popular we become, we must never forget our roots," he remarked. 

Advertisement

More From PSL

Imran Khan commends United, says Zalmi also deserve praise for wonderful game

Imran Khan commends United, says Zalmi also deserve praise for wonderful game
Pressure could have shifted if Kamran didn't drop catch: Zalmi coach

Pressure could have shifted if Kamran didn't drop catch: Zalmi coach
COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience

COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience
Hyderabad, Multan, Rawalpindi to host PSL matches next year: Sethi

Hyderabad, Multan, Rawalpindi to host PSL matches next year: Sethi
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz noticeably missing from PSL final

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz noticeably missing from PSL final
Islamabad beat Peshawar to lift PSL 3 trophy in Karachi

Islamabad beat Peshawar to lift PSL 3 trophy in Karachi
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

@geonews_sport

@psl2018