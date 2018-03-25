Behind the scenes with Zalmi's young stars Sameen Gul, Ibtesam Sheikh

Peshawar Zalmi’s Sameen Gul and Ibtisam Sheikh have proven to be the youngest shining stars of the team brimming with cricketing stalwarts. Photo: ZalmiTV 1

Pakistan Super League has not been only propitious towards bringing back cricket home but also finding new talent.



Peshawar Zalmi’s Sameen Gul and Ibtesam Sheikh have proven to be the youngest shining stars of the team brimming with cricketing stalwarts.

The two shared their experiences in an interview with ZalmiTV, the videos of which are available team’s social media pages.

The youngsters will be playing in the Pakistan Super League final tonight, in which Zalmi go up against Islamabad United. The match will be played at Karachi's National Stadium.

Gul’s bowling inspirations

Sameen Gul, who hails from FATA’s Khyber Agency, shared that he takes his bowling inspiration from Pakistan’s Umar Gul and South Africa’s Dale Steyn.

“Whenever I bowl, I think about bowling like Umar Gul. I really like his run-up,” he remarked, adding that he admires the out-forward swing of Steyn.

Gul, who started playing domestic cricket in 2012, shared that he feels fortunate to get chances to perform and showcase his talent. “Youngsters must wait for the right moment and time to perform.”

He shared that he exercises daily and that “fitness is extremely important for cricketers.”

Sheikh reminiscences playing in Hyd’s streets

Peshawar Zalmi's 'find of the year', Ibtesam Sheikh recalled playing with his friends in the streets of Hyderabad.

"Some of my friends pull my leg by saying that I paralysed top batsmen and remind me how they used to smack me with sixes," he shared.



The young player remarked that humility is the key to move forward. "No matter how much popular we become, we must never forget our roots," he remarked.

