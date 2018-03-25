Sindh CM inspects PSL preparations on helicopter

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday monitored the preparations for Pakistan Super League final in a visit to the National Stadium from a helicopter.



The chief minister inspected the parking and entry/exit routes of the stadium and directed the local authorities to ensure to leave no stone unturned in facilitating the spectators.

According to a spokesperson, Shah left for the inspection in the helicopter from Commerce College.

Meanwhile, stated Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the Pakistan Super League final has brought more shine to the ‘city of lights’ that Karachi is.

In a tweet posted Sunday, DG ISPR thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board, foreign players, government administration, security apparatus and people of the country.

“Terrorism imposed on us is on the way out,” the tweet states. “We are on the way to our rightful destination of enduring peace and stability iA.”

The National Stadium will light up today to welcome cricket’s homecoming to Pakistan’s biggest city, as thousands of fans will flock to the National Stadium to witness two great teams face off for the PSL 2018 trophy.