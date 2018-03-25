IN PICTURES: PSL brings colours of cricket back to Karachi

The National Stadium lit up on Sunday to welcome cricket’s homecoming to Pakistan’s biggest city, as thousands of fans flocked to the sold-out stadium in Karachi to witness the final match of Pakistan Super League 2018.



People from all walks of life attended the much-hyped Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi match, after the two former champions qualified for the final after playoff matches at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium earlier this week.

Thousands of security personnel were deployed as Karachi hosted the final of the Pakistan Super League 2018—its biggest cricket match in nine years, after a spate of attacks resulted in the suspension of international cricket in the country for years to come.

The city of lights, hosted its last international Test match in February 2009 when Pakistan played against Sri Lanka.



Last year, Pakistan hosted the PSL final in Lahore. The three PSL matches being held in Lahore and Karachi, this year, are being hailed as an indicator of the improving security conditions and the gradual return of international cricket to the country.

Cricket fans arrive at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 25, 2018, for the Pakistan Super League final between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.—AFP photo



Cricket fans chant outside the the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 25, 2018, for the Pakistan Super League final between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.—AFP photo

People near the China Ground on Kashmir Road board a shuttle to the National Stadium to watch the final of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi on Sunday, March 25, 2018.—Online photo



Spectators show their match thickets as they arrive at the National Stadium to watch the final of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi on Sunday, March 25, 2018.—Online photo

Police personnel check spectators before they board a bus on their way to the National Stadium in Karachi.—Online Photo

Spectators take selfies as they wait for the final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United to begin at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Cricket fans wave the Pakistani national flag at the National Cricket Stadium during the Pakistan Super League final match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—AFP photo

Players arrive for the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Super League final at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—PPI photo

Singer Ali Zafar performs during the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—Online photo

Zalmi cricketers Darren Sammy and Hassan Ali dance along as music band Strings perform on stage during the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—Online photo

Peshawar Zalmi team take a group photo before the start of their PSL 2018 final match against Islamabad United at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—APP photo

Spectators cheer along during musical performances at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—ONLINE photo

Singer Aima Baig performs during the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—APP photo

Spectators at the National Stadium cheer along during the final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—INP photo



Security personnel carry out aerial surveillance on a helicopter to ensure foolproof security during the final match of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—APP photo

A long queue of people waits to enter the National Stadium to watch the final match of the Pakistan Super League between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—APP photo

Pakistani rangers patrol outside the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 25, 2018, for the Pakistan Super League final between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.



Peshawar Zalmi players Darren Sammy, Hassan Ali and Andre Fletcher dance along with String band during their performance at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—PPI Photo

Artist Aima Baig performs at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—PPI Photo

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport arrives via shuttle bus service to watch the final match of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—ONLINE photo

Peshawar Zalmi player Hassan Ali dances along during musical performances at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—AFP photo

Peshawar Zalmi players Hassan Ali and Darren Sammy dance along during musical performances at the closing ceremony of the Pakistan Super League in Karachi on March 25, 2018.—AFP photo