Pakistan skipper Sarfraz noticeably missing from PSL final

30-year-old Sarfraz Ahmed, who led Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory, was also missing from the official video of the PSL anthem.—File photo

KARACHI: Eyebrows were raised on Sunday during the Pakistan Super League final when fans were unable to find Pakistan national team captain Sarfraz Ahmed among the dignitaries invited for the event.



Several political figures and former captains including Shahid Afridi and Zaheer Abbas were among the guests invited to witness the historic return of top level to cricket to Pakistan.

When Geo.tv inquired from multiple sources, it was confirmed that the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who led Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory, was not formally invited to the match.

Earlier, Sarfraz was also missing from the official video of the PSL anthem.

There was no official response from the Pakistan Cricket Board on the issue, but sources from the board said that Sarfraz was accredited as captain of Quetta Gladiators and, subsequently, he didn't need any formal invitation.

With Quetta Gladiators already knocked out of the tournament, one wonders why Sarfraz would have used the accreditation.