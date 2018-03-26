Hyderabad, Multan, Rawalpindi to host PSL matches next year: Sethi

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi promised more PSL matches next season, saying that more cities will be added to the bouquet of hosts next year in the tournament.



Talking to media after the final of PSL 2018 in Karachi, the chairman board also hinted that Hyderabad, Multan and Rawalpindi will also host PSL games in future.

“CM has promised me to reconstruct Niaz Stadium of Hyderabad so, lets hope for PSL matches in another city of Sindh,” he said.

“We are also planning to have double weekend matches. Matches will be held on weekends in UAE and on weekends in Pakistan and for that we’ll have three production teams to ensure smooth logistic arrangements. One team will see production in the south of Pakistan including Karachi and Multan.

“Another team will be in north of Pakistan to cover Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar while one team will be in the UAE,” he added.

Replying to a question, Sethi said that the credit of bringing PSL to Pakistan goes to people of Pakistan because it was due to people’s demand that PCB managed to bring these matches to country.

“We have opened the doors, cricket has returned and now we will have more matches in Pakistan,” Sethi said.

“West Indies is coming to Pakistan and they will play matches in Karachi. I have delivered my promise.” added the chairman PCB.

The chairman board said that reports by Reg Dickason has helped Pakistan Cricket Board a lot in attempt to bring Cricket back to country and convince foreigners to visit Pakistan.

He added that there was relaxation for players if they had valid reasons they can choose not to visit Pakistan but in future PCB will work on this part too.

Sethi further informed the media that work on facelift of National Stadium will resume after the PSL and the series against the West Indies.

“NSK will have more corporate boxes, it will get a new look including a state of the art media center,” he said.