Hyderabad, Multan, Rawalpindi to host PSL matches next year: Sethi

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

United win by 3 wickets

Time Monday Mar 26 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Hyderabad, Multan, Rawalpindi to host PSL matches next year: Sethi

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Monday Mar 26, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi promised more PSL matches next season, saying that more cities will be added to the bouquet of hosts next year in the tournament.

Talking to media after the final of PSL 2018 in Karachi, the chairman board also hinted that Hyderabad, Multan and Rawalpindi will also host PSL games in future.

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz noticeably missing from PSL final

Sources confirm that the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was not formally invited to the match which marked the return of cricket to Karachi after nine years

“CM has promised me to reconstruct Niaz Stadium of Hyderabad so, lets hope for PSL matches in another city of Sindh,” he said.

“We are also planning to have double weekend matches. Matches will be held on weekends in UAE and on weekends in Pakistan and for that we’ll have three production teams to ensure smooth logistic arrangements. One team will see production in the south of Pakistan including Karachi and Multan.

“Another team will be in north of Pakistan to cover Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar while one team will be in the UAE,” he added.

Replying to a question, Sethi said that the credit of bringing PSL to Pakistan goes to people of Pakistan because it was due to people’s demand that PCB managed to bring these matches to country.

IN PICTURES: PSL brings colours of cricket back to Karachi

National Stadium in Karachi lit up on Sunday to welcome cricket’s homecoming to Pakistan’s biggest city

“We have opened the doors, cricket has returned and now we will have more matches in Pakistan,” Sethi said.

“West Indies is coming to Pakistan and they will play matches in Karachi. I have delivered my promise.” added the chairman PCB.

The chairman board said that reports by Reg Dickason has helped Pakistan Cricket Board a lot in attempt to bring Cricket back to country and convince foreigners to visit Pakistan.

He added that there was relaxation for players if they had valid reasons they can choose not to visit Pakistan but in future PCB will work on this part too.

Sethi further informed the media that work on facelift of National Stadium will resume after the PSL and the series against the West Indies.

“NSK will have more corporate boxes, it will get a new look including a state of the art media center,” he said.

Advertisement

More From PSL

JP Duminy says many foreign players would like to return to Pakistan

JP Duminy says many foreign players would like to return to Pakistan
Politicians, notables congratulate Islamabad United on PSL 3 victory

Politicians, notables congratulate Islamabad United on PSL 3 victory
COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience

COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience
Pressure could have shifted if Kamran didn't drop catch: Zalmi coach

Pressure could have shifted if Kamran didn't drop catch: Zalmi coach
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz noticeably missing from PSL final

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz noticeably missing from PSL final
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

@geonews_sport

@psl2018