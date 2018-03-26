COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

United win by 3 wickets

Time Monday Mar 26 2018
By
Web Desk

COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience

By
Web Desk

Time Monday Mar 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) congratulated Islamabad United, the winning team of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season, Sunday night on emerging as "the Champions".

According to a Twitter post by Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Javed Bajwa praised Karachiites alongside the winning team for their excitement and discipline.

"Best of the day was excited yet very disciplined spectators of Karachi. Nothing can defeat our national passion," the DG ISPR quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

"'Congrats to Islamabad United ‘the Champions’. Pakistan won today! Best of the day was excited yet very disciplined spectators of Karachi. Nothing can defeat our national passion', COAS," Maj Gen Ghafoor wrote.

Earlier, Maj Gen Ghafoor had noted how the "PSL Final brings more glitters to ‘City of Lights’", and thanked all officials involved in the PCL as well as the security and audience.

"Thanks to PCB, foreign players, govt administration, security apparatus and the resilient Pakistanis.

The DG ISPR had also commented on how international cricket returning to Karachi after almost a decade meant the country was on its way to "peace and stability".

"Terrorism imposed on us is on the way out; we are on the way to our rightful destination of enduring peace and stability, IA," he had tweeted.

Pakistan returns to the fold

The PSL final — in which Islamabad United beat title-holders Peshawar Zalmi by three wickets — is seen as a major step towards reviving international cricket in Pakistan that had been suspended since the 2009 attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

The first 31 matches of the PSL were again played in Dubai and Sharjah before the two play-offs in Lahore, highlighting the improvement in security situation in the country.

Karachi became the second major venue to host international matches after Lahore hosted five international matches against Zimbabwe in 2015, as well as the PSL final in March last year, three World XI matches in September, and another against Sri Lanka a month later.

Sunday's final was watched by a packed crowd of 33,000, including prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, among other dignitaries.

The tournament will be followed by three Twenty20 international matches (T20Is) against West Indies, the reigning World T20 champions, on April 1, 2, and 3 — all scheduled in Karachi.

The last match Karachi hosted was a Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in February 2009.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

