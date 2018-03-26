Politicians, notables congratulate Islamabad United on PSL 3 victory

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

United win by 3 wickets

Time Monday Mar 26 2018
By
Web Desk

Politicians, notables congratulate Islamabad United on PSL 3 victory

By
Web Desk

Time Monday Mar 26, 2018

KARACHI: Apart from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) himself, various politicians and notable personalities congratulated Islamabad United for their outstanding performance in the final of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season.

John E. Warner, the United States' Acting Consul-General in Pakistan, offered praise and congratulatory remarks to the PSL's winning team. In his video message, he also said the US Consulate's staff also conveyed their applause for Islamabad United.

COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience

'Nothing can defeat our national passion,' General Bajwa said

Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), cheered for the winning team as well, while praising Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh, for the brilliant arrangements in Karachi — Pakistan's 'City of Lights'.

The chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) applauded Islamabad United for bagging the trophy in the final of the PSL.

"Peshawar Zalmi also deserve praise for playing a wonderful game," said Imran Khan, after Islamabad United ruthlessly topped Zalmi.

Noting how the nation enjoyed spectating a good faceoff, Khan commented: "Pakistanis' love for and commitment to cricket is incomparable."

The PTI head also explained how the people of Pakistan are hopeful for the proper return of international cricket soon.

"I congratulate both teams in the PSL final," he added.

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani also shared his message from his hometown of Multan. He commended the whole series, saying the foreign players put up an amazing game and that Pakistan beat terrorism in the cricket stadium.

Rehman Malik, an ex-interior minister associated with the PPP, noted the victory and congratulated Islamabad United on winning the season's final game.

On the other hand, Siraj-ul-Haq, the chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JUI), said both teams performed well in the PSL final and congratulated United's players as well as the owners on their win.

Haq added that holding matches in Lahore and Karachi marked a victory for Pakistan, making it a true moment of happiness and festivity for the nation.

Some others also joined in via tweets:

And celebrities came aboard the celebration boat:

Return of the cricket

The final is seen as a major step towards reviving international cricket in Pakistan that had been suspended since the 2009 attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

Sunday's final was watched by a packed crowd of 33,000, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Karachi became the second major venue to host international matches after Lahore hosted five others against Zimbabwe in 2015, as well as the PSL final in March last year, three World XI matches in September, and another against Sri Lanka a month later.

The first 31 matches of the PSL were again played in Dubai and Sharjah before the two play-offs in Lahore, highlighting the improvement in security situation in the country.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

