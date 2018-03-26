Politicians, notables congratulate Islamabad United on PSL 3 victory

KARACHI: Apart from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) himself, various politicians and notable personalities congratulated Islamabad United for their outstanding performance in the final of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) third season.



John E. Warner, the United States' Acting Consul-General in Pakistan, offered praise and congratulatory remarks to the PSL's winning team. In his video message, he also said the US Consulate's staff also conveyed their applause for Islamabad United.

Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), cheered for the winning team as well, while praising Murad Ali Shah, the Chief Minister of Sindh, for the brilliant arrangements in Karachi — Pakistan's 'City of Lights'.



The chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) applauded Islamabad United for bagging the trophy in the final of the PSL.



"Peshawar Zalmi also deserve praise for playing a wonderful game," said Imran Khan, after Islamabad United ruthlessly topped Zalmi.



Noting how the nation enjoyed spectating a good faceoff, Khan commented: "Pakistanis' love for and commitment to cricket is incomparable."



The PTI head also explained how the people of Pakistan are hopeful for the proper return of international cricket soon.



"I congratulate both teams in the PSL final," he added.



Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani also shared his message from his hometown of Multan. He commended the whole series, saying the foreign players put up an amazing game and that Pakistan beat terrorism in the cricket stadium.



Rehman Malik, an ex-interior minister associated with the PPP, noted the victory and congratulated Islamabad United on winning the season's final game.

On the other hand, Siraj-ul-Haq, the chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JUI), said both teams performed well in the PSL final and congratulated United's players as well as the owners on their win.



Haq added that holding matches in Lahore and Karachi marked a victory for Pakistan, making it a true moment of happiness and festivity for the nation.

Some others also joined in via tweets:

And celebrities came aboard the celebration boat:

Return of the cricket

The final is seen as a major step towards reviving international cricket in Pakistan that had been suspended since the 2009 attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore.

Sunday's final was watched by a packed crowd of 33,000, including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Karachi became the second major venue to host international matches after Lahore hosted five others against Zimbabwe in 2015, as well as the PSL final in March last year, three World XI matches in September, and another against Sri Lanka a month later.



The first 31 matches of the PSL were again played in Dubai and Sharjah before the two play-offs in Lahore, highlighting the improvement in security situation in the country.