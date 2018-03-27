Pakistan team needs a power-hitter like Asif Ali, says Misbah

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

United win by 3 wickets

Time Tuesday Mar 27 2018
By
Sohail Imran

Pakistan team needs a power-hitter like Asif Ali, says Misbah

By
Sohail Imran

Time Tuesday Mar 27, 2018

Islamabad United captain Misbah speaks to media 

LAHORE: Misbah-ul-Haq, the captain of the two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United, has expressed great pride at Asif Ali’s selection in the national squad for the T20 home series against West Indies.

The former Pakistan captain, speaking to reporters at a sports event earlier today, said the national team has long needed power-hitters and that he is confident Asif Ali, who sealed Islamabad United’s title victory with three sixes against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday, is the right man for the job.

“I’ve always said that the Pakistan team needs a [power-hitting] batsman like Asif Ali, who can come in during the middle overs and hit with a strike rate of 160, 170. That momentum has been missing [from the national team]. He has a good temperament and will hopefully contribute [his best] to the Pakistan team as well.”

Misbah credited his team’s success to the hard work of the players and the management.

“Credit to the players, to the entire team. From the selection to execution, we did our homework. We had a very strong bench, with backups for every position [in case of any injury etc.] All this benefitted us,” said the skipper, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury in the first few games and a wrist fracture in the knockout matches.

The 43-year old resolved to prepare more players for the national side in the fourth edition of PSL next year. He further said that all those who performed exceptionally in PSL should be given a chance in the Pakistan team.

“Otherwise, players will get disappointed and [demoralised]. But selectors have their own vision and plan, so [I can’t say much],” he added.

26-year old Asif Ali, along with fellow Islamabad United all-rounder Hussain Talat and Lahore Qalandars’ pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi, has been named in the Pakistan T20 squad which will play West Indies in Karachi on April 1, 2 and 3. 

Advertisement

More From PSL

How we kept cricket alive

How we kept cricket alive
JP Duminy says many foreign players would like to return to Pakistan

JP Duminy says many foreign players would like to return to Pakistan
Politicians, notables congratulate Islamabad United on PSL 3 victory

Politicians, notables congratulate Islamabad United on PSL 3 victory
COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience

COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience
Pressure could have shifted if Kamran didn't drop catch: Zalmi coach

Pressure could have shifted if Kamran didn't drop catch: Zalmi coach
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

@geonews_sport

@psl2018