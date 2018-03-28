Misbah thanks foreign players for helping revive cricket in Pakistan

Geo.tv

Feb 22

PSH

Feb 22

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 7 wickets

Feb 23

KHI

Feb 23

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Karachi Kings win by 19 runs

Feb 23

MUL

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Sultans win by 43 runs

Feb 24

ISB

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 34 runs

Feb 24

QTA

Feb 24

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Gladiators win by 9 wickets

Feb 25

MUL

Feb 25

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 5 wickets

Feb 25

KHI

Feb 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Kings win by 5 wickets

Feb 26

KHI

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Kings win by 27 runs

Feb 28

ISB

Feb 28

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 01

QTA

Mar 01

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Mar 02

MUL

Mar 02

Karachi Kings KHI

Match abandoned due to rain

Mar 02

LHR

Mar 02

Islamabad United ISB

United wins one-over eliminator

Mar 03

MUL

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Sultans win by 9 wickets

Mar 03

PSH

Mar 03

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 10 wickets

Mar 04

ISB

Mar 04

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 06

PSH

Mar 06

Multan Sultans MUL

Sultans win by 19 runs

Mar 07

MUL

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 2 wickets

Mar 08

ISB

Mar 08

Lahore Qalandars LHR

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 08

KHI

Mar 08

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 67 runs

Mar 09

MUL

Mar 09

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 6 wickets

Mar 09

PSH

Mar 09

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 26 runs

Mar 10

MUL

Mar 10

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 63 runs

Mar 10

PSH

Mar 10

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Gladiators win by 6 wickets

Mar 11

KHI

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win in super over

Mar 13

MUL

Mar 13

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 33 runs

Mar 14

QTA

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Qalandars win by 17 runs

Mar 15

PSH

Mar 15

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 44 runs

Mar 15

QTA

Mar 15

Islamabad United ISB

United win by 6 wickets

Mar 16

PSH

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars LHR

Zalmi win by 7 wickets

Mar 16

ISB

Mar 16

Karachi Kings KHI

Kings win by 7 wickets

Mar 18

ISB

Mar 18

Karachi Kings KHI

United win by 8 wickets

Mar 20

PSH

Mar 20

Quetta Gladiators QTA

Zalmi win by 1 run

Mar 21

PSH

Mar 21

Karachi Kings KHI

Zalmi win by 13 runs

Mar 25

ISB

Mar 25

Peshawar Zalmi PSH

United win by 3 wickets

Time Wednesday Mar 28 2018
By
Web Desk

Misbah thanks foreign players for helping revive cricket in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Time Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

Misbah and his team celebrate Islamabad United's second PSL title. Photo: JP Duminy Twitter

Misbah-ul-Haq, the captain of the two-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United, on Wednesday thanked his squad’s foreign cricketers for their contribution in reviving international cricket in Pakistan.

The former Pakistan skipper thanked the players individually on Twitter for travelling to Pakistan for the knockout stages of the third edition of PSL and entertaining the fans with good cricket.

“A massive thanks to u mate for not only coming to Pakistan but also entertaining cricket fans with your top class crispy contributions with the bat. Despite cricket u r a wonderful human. We @IsbUnited were lucky to have u,” Misbah wrote to former New Zealand batsman Luke Ronchi, whose blistering batting played a pivotal role in Islamabad United’s success.

“Thank u champ for your contribution to Pakistan cricket and @IsbUnited. It was a beautiful journey together and loved the way u adjusted so quickly with the team. U did a top job as a captain to lead the team to victory. U r such a nice and humble man,” the injured skipper addressed South Africa’s JP Duminy, who captained the team in his absence.

Misbah also thanked England spinner Samit Patel..

..and West Indies spinner Samuel Badree.

Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi in the final of PSL 3 in Karachi to lift the trophy for the second time. They won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2016 as well. 

PointS Table

Team mat Points
ISLAMABAD UNITED ISLAMABAD UNITED 10 14
KARACHI KINGS KARACHI KINGS 10 11
PESHAWAR ZALMI PESHAWAR ZALMI 10 10
QUETTA GLADIATORS QUETTA GLADIATORS 10 10
MULTAN SULTANS MULTAN SULTANS 10 9
LAHORE QALANDARS LAHORE QALANDARS 10 6

