COAS writes to PCB chairman appreciating PSL, WI matches in Pakistan

PCB chairman Najam Sethi (left), COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa (right)

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa wrote a letter to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi expressing hearty felicitation on the conduct of the Pakistan Super League and the home series with the West Indies in Pakistan.



“These landmark achievements not only bode well for the future of Pakistan Cricket but also allay the distorted view of Pakistan and the security environment,” COAS wrote in the letter dated March 3.

The COAS also thanked Najam Sethi for his kind words over security arrangements made for international cricket events.

After successfully holding last year’s PSL final in Lahore, the third edition of the tournament saw two eliminator matches played in Lahore and the final in Karachi.

International cricket also returned to Karachi after nine years when the West Indies played a T20I series in April.



