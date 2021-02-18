Geo.tv

Time Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Erin Holland 'very disappointed' on not joining commentary panel

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Erin Holland. Photo: Instagram

Presenter Erin Holland has said that she is "very disappointed" after she could not join the Pakistan Super League's commentary panel this year. 

"Very disappointed not to be involved this year. I wish everyone all the best for what’s sure to be a huge tournament again," said Holland who had recently tied the knot with Quetta Gladiators player Ben Cutting.

The former miss world Australia thanked everyone for the support and hoped to "see everyone again next year".

The former PSL presenter had recently married Quetta Gladiators' Ben Cutting earlier this month and was with him in last year's PSL.

Holland was a notable exclusion from the list of commentary panel that was announced by the PSL. 

This year's commentary panel features the likes of former England captain-turned-commentator David Gower and others.

The commentary panel for the month-long event that starts at the National Stadium Karachi on Saturday, February 20, was unveiled by the PCB on Wednesday.

The panel includes Pakistani commentators Bazid Khan, Ramiz Raja, Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz. It will also feature Urdu commentator Tariq Saeed and Sikandar Bakht who will be doing bi-lingual commentary.

Apart from Gower other foreign commentators to join the league are Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, JP Duminy, Danny Morrison, Dominic Cork, and Alan Wilkins.

