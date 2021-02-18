PSL 2021: Kamran Akmal warns former teammate Hasan Ali of tough competition

Kamran Akmal. Photo: File

Kamran Akmal says he hopes to provide his team with a good start

Warns former teammate Hasan Ali of tough competition

Wicketkeeper praises head coach Darren Sammy for keeping the dressing room lively

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi's explosive batsman Kamran Akmal has said that he is positive and well prepared for the Pakistan Super League which will kick off on Saturday in Karachi.

Talking exclusively to Geo News, the most successful batsman of PSL history said that he will try to do his best to make Peshawar Zalmi successful in the sixth edition of the league.

“If it is your day, you can score even 150 in a T20, just like Finch did. I always focus on giving my best and 1000% to my team aiming to provide them a good start,” said the 39-year-old.

“We have a very good side this time, the boxes that we felt were empty were filled in [the] players draft and Zalmi’s squad is in good shape with [team's] eye on the PSL trophy,” said the wicketkeeper batsman.

However, Akmal did admit that the team will miss South African batsman David Miller, who returned to South Africa after conclusion of T20 series against Pakistan last week to participate in South Africa’s domestic tournament.

Miller will become available for Peshawar in the later stage of the league.

Kamran, who has been a part of Peshawar Zalmi since the league started, said that he is enjoying the environment of the team and felt very empowered under the coaching staff.

He ruled out any immediate possibility of changing teams like his teammate Hasan Ali did.

“Hasan is a professional cricketer. He decided to change his team. My best wishes are always with him. I enjoyed his company and I would want him to do well for his new team as well, but let me tell you – when we are facing each other, there won’t be any friendship,” Kamran warned his former Zalmi teammate.

The all time leading run scorer of PSL said that his aim is to perform according to team’s requirement and personal accolades don’t matter much for him.

“I don’t even know who has the record of highest individual inning in PSL, never thought about breaking any records. The only thing that stays on my mind is doing what my team wants me to do,” he said.

The experienced cricketer also praised Darren Sammy saying that Sammy keeps the dressing room lively and knows how to deal with players.

He said that the former West Indies captain knows the art to make his players perform.

“He’s the best captain. He knows how to handle players and that’s why he has won two world T20 tiles,” Kamran said about Sammy.

Replying to a question, Kamran Akmal encouraged the spectators to follow SOPs when they visit the ground to witness the PSL games.

“If they act responsibility today, then there’s a possibility that the numbers of spectators will be increased in days to come,” Kamran hoped.