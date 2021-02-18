Islamabad United’s Phil Salt reveals his goals for PSL 2021

Islamabad United’s batsman from England Phil Salt during an interview with Geo.tv, on February 18, 2021. — Photo by author

KARACHI: Islamabad United’s batsman from England Phil Salt has revealed his goals for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Speaking to Geo News, the 24-year-old cricketer said that he aims to be

"on top of everything" that he's doing in the upcoming tournament.

“Top run-scorer, top wicket-taker, top catches, best-looking guy — all of the above,” he said when asked about his goals for the tournament.

“I love playing PSL, I love playing for Islamabad, and it is great to be here again to put on a show and have a good season,” the Sussex batsman said.

When asked about his experience with the franchise, Salt, who previously represented Lahore Qalandars’ development squad, said that he loves to be part of the IU squad and is eager to make the upcoming season an “unforgettable” one.

He assured fans that United’s squad won’t let them down and will provide them with something to cheer about during PSL 6.

“Guys, thanks so much for the support, keep getting around us, and hopefully, we will have a really good month and give you guys something to cheer about,” he responded when asked if he has any message for his side’s fans.