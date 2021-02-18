Geo.tv

Time Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Is Haris Rauf competing with Shaheen Afridi?

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Picture collage of Pakistani cricketers Haris Rauf (L) and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photos: File
  • Lahore Qalandars' Haris Rauf says he is not competing against his teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Says whoever takes the maximum number of wickets, it will ultimately benefit the team
  • Says he aims to make his team win; expresses gratitude to LQ platform for giving him a push for playing for national squad

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ fast-pace bowler Haris Rauf has said that he is not into any kind of "race" with his teammate and fellow fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to become the leading wicket-taker in PSL 2021.

Talking exclusively to Geo News on Thursday, the 27-year-old bowler said that whoever takes the most wickets this season, the ultimate beneficiary would be Lahore Qalandars.

“I am not competing against Shaheen Afridi in the race for most wickets in the tournament. I was happy when he took more wickets than me last season to become the leading wicket-taker in PSL,” Haris said.

Shaheen was the leading wicket-taker in the last season of PSL but Haris ended the year 2020 as the highest wicket-taker in the T20 format.

Haris says he wants to continue with his form this year as well.

“My target in PSL 6 is simple and that is to give my best, take as many wickets as possible and make my team win the Pakistan Super League,” he said, sharing his aim.

Read more: Shahid Afridi promises 'not to let fans down' in PSL 2021

Recalling the heartbreaking final match of the last season, Haris said that his side had the momentum but was unfortunate in the battle for the trophy against Karachi Kings at the National Stadium. He, however, is hopeful of winning the title this time.

“We played the final last year but unfortunately lost to Karachi Kings. It was disappointing but we are back now and will continue with the momentum that we had. Most of the players are the same that were with us last year, they’re in good forms as well, which is a promising sign for our team. This time, we will try our best to win the tournament,” he said.

Haris added that his team's combination is very good, and Rashid’s arrival has made the bowling even stronger. 

"This time, the PDP players are also very good, so the team looks in good shape and we will do well,” Haris said.

He also assured Qalandars' fans that the team will continue to provide them with chances to celebrate the team and won’t let supporters down.

Replying to a question, Haris Rauf credited Lahore Qalandars for his journey from "oblivion to the limelight."

“It is a dream-come-true journey from Qalandars’ PDP to the Pakistan team. It is a proud moment [for me]. Playing for Pakistan is what every cricketer in [the national squad] dreams of and it was possible only because of the first step I took from the platform of Lahore Qalandars,” he concluded.

Read more: PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Afridi aspires to reclaim best-bowler title

