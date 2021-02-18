Geo.tv

Time Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi's Javed Afridi 'not coming slow', drops another major teaser

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Feb 18, 2021

PESHAWAR: Javed Afridi, the chief executive of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, is "not coming slow" — he says so himself — and dropped yet another major teaser on Thursday evening.

Afridi, who has been fueling speculations that Ertugrul's lead actor, Esra Bilgic, may join the PSL 2021 as franchise's brand ambassador, shared a screenshot of a video call with the famous Turkish star on his Instagram account earlier today.

Read more: Zalmi owner Javed Afridi's video call with Esra Bilgic sends internet into frenzy

The Peshawar Zalmi owner captioned his Instagram story with: "Pleasure catching up with you Esra."

However, now he has come up with yet another announcement but stopped short of revealing it, instead only sharing a teaser.

Also read: Is Peshawar Zalmi eyeing pop queen Rihanna for PSL 2021 anthem?

"ANOTHER BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT! GUESS," he wrote in all-caps on Twitter, with his signature bold-red exclamation and question marks.

"#NOTCOMINGSLOW," added Afridi.

Related:

Mahira reappointed as Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador for 2021

Zalmi owner Javed Afridi, Esra Bilgic announce start of 'new beginnings'

Turkish actor Esra Bilgic will be sharing a 'good news' with PSL fans soon

