PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi's Javed Afridi 'not coming slow', drops another major teaser

PESHAWAR: Javed Afridi, the chief executive of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, is "not coming slow" — he says so himself — and dropped yet another major teaser on Thursday evening.

Afridi, who has been fueling speculations that Ertugrul's lead actor, Esra Bilgic, may join the PSL 2021 as franchise's brand ambassador, shared a screenshot of a video call with the famous Turkish star on his Instagram account earlier today.

The Peshawar Zalmi owner captioned his Instagram story with: "Pleasure catching up with you Esra."

However, now he has come up with yet another announcement but stopped short of revealing it, instead only sharing a teaser.

"ANOTHER BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT! GUESS," he wrote in all-caps on Twitter, with his signature bold-red exclamation and question marks.

"#NOTCOMINGSLOW," added Afridi.

