An overview of Lahore Qalandars' squad for PSL 2021

Lahore Qalandars' Samit Patel (R) celebrates the dismissal of Quetta Gladiators' Azam Khan (2R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars is considered by many to be the favourite franchise of Pakistan Super League. Despite finishing at the bottom for four consecutive seasons, Qalandars’ fan following continued to increase – mainly because of their player development programme and, of course, their owner Fawad Rana’s emotions during his team’s matches.



Last year, they turned the tables and stunned everyone with their performance, as after finishing third in the play-off, they qualified to play the final. They were so near to their maiden PSL title, but fell short against Karachi Kings.

This year, they are eyeing to complete last year’s unfinished job.

With the signing of Rashid Khan, the squad looks stronger than before. Although the Afghanistan bowler will be there just for a couple of games, if he can provide the Qalandars a good start in the tournament, then the team has the ability to continue with the run.

Along with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez and Samit Patel add experience to the spin attack, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Dilber Hussain, and Haris Rauf make Lahore’s fast bowling attack look fearsome.

Looking at the list of Lahore’s bowlers, it can be easily said that they have the best and most formidable bowling attack in the league.

Having players like Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, and Fakhar Zaman, their top order looks flamboyant which is supported by hitters like Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf and David Wiese. Joe Denly and Tom Abell also add power to their strength.

While the current form of Mohammad Hafeez gives confidence to the side led by Sohail Akhtar, they must be worried by a dip in Fakhar Zaman’s form.

Having a look at the squad, one can confidently say that there is no reason why Qalandars don’t qualify for play-offs of the PSL6.

Squad: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Lahore Qalandars' fixtures against other teams

February 21 – Peshawar Zalmi

February 22 – Quetta Gladiators

February 26 – Multan Sultans

February 28 – Karachi Kings

March 3 – Islamabad United

March 6 – Peshawar Zalmi

March 11 – Quetta Gladiators

March 12 – Islamabad United

March 14 – Karachi Kings

March 16 – Multan Sultans