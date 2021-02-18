An overview of Lahore Qalandars' squad for PSL 2021

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

An overview of Lahore Qalandars' squad for PSL 2021

By
Web Desk

Time Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Lahore Qalandars' Samit Patel (R) celebrates the dismissal of Quetta Gladiators' Azam Khan (2R) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars is considered by many to be the favourite franchise of Pakistan Super League. Despite finishing at the bottom for four consecutive seasons, Qalandars’ fan following continued to increase – mainly because of their player development programme and, of course, their owner Fawad Rana’s emotions during his team’s matches.

Last year, they turned the tables and stunned everyone with their performance, as after finishing third in the play-off, they qualified to play the final. They were so near to their maiden PSL title, but fell short against Karachi Kings.

This year, they are eyeing to complete last year’s unfinished job.

With the signing of Rashid Khan, the squad looks stronger than before. Although the Afghanistan bowler will be there just for a couple of games, if he can provide the Qalandars a good start in the tournament, then the team has the ability to continue with the run.

Along with Rashid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez and Samit Patel add experience to the spin attack, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Dilber Hussain, and Haris Rauf make Lahore’s fast bowling attack look fearsome.

Looking at the list of Lahore’s bowlers, it can be easily said that they have the best and most formidable bowling attack in the league.

Having players like Ben Dunk, Mohammad Hafeez, and Fakhar Zaman, their top order looks flamboyant which is supported by hitters like Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf and David Wiese. Joe Denly and Tom Abell also add power to their strength.

While the current form of Mohammad Hafeez gives confidence to the side led by Sohail Akhtar, they must be worried by a dip in Fakhar Zaman’s form.

Having a look at the squad, one can confidently say that there is no reason why Qalandars don’t qualify for play-offs of the PSL6.

Squad: Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Rashid Khan, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Tom Abell, Zeeshan Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Faizan, Maaz Khan, Zaid Alam, Ahmed Danyal

Lahore Qalandars' fixtures against other teams
February 21 – Peshawar Zalmi
February 22 – Quetta Gladiators
February 26 – Multan Sultans
February 28 – Karachi Kings
March 3 – Islamabad United
March 6 – Peshawar Zalmi
March 11 – Quetta Gladiators
March 12 – Islamabad United
March 14 – Karachi Kings
March 16 – Multan Sultans

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20