What are the parking spots in Karachi for PSL 2021?

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

What are the parking spots in Karachi for PSL 2021?

By
Web Desk

Time Friday Feb 19, 2021

KARACHI: The district administration released on Friday the parking areas for those attending the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi.

The administration said they have set up three parking spots near the National Stadium.

A press release said that a parking spot for the public has been set up at the Hakeem Said Ground.

Two more parking spots have been set for VIPs at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground.

As the parking spots will be far from the ground, the administration has decided to launch a shuttle service till the stadium. 

Earlier this week, the sale of tickets went online for the upcoming PSL's sixth edition.

The ticket sales went live after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), allowed to the PCB to let 20% of the crowd attend the matches. 

The PCB also issued the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) for spectators.

SOPs for spectators (as approved by the NCOC):

  • Personal hygiene
  • Hand hygiene through handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds
  • Use of hand sanitisers with high percentages of alcohol (70%) or other appropriate product
  • Sneezing and coughing into tissues or the crook of one’s elbow – disposal and cleaning hands afterwards
  • Avoid touching one’s face and nose
  • Spitting is banned within the stadium
  • Medical masks must be worn by everyone while in the stadium. Enough medical masks have been secured for the crowd to ensure a risk-free environment for everyone in the stadium.

Code of conduct

  • Spectators must wear a face covering their faces before entering through the turnstiles, and continue to wear them while seated in the stands. No mask, No entry.
  • Ensure you are aware of the gate of entrance in advance by asking members of the management team/security staff positioned at the main gates of the stadium
  • Spectators must not attend the match if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms, are feeling unwell, or if they have been in close contact recently with anyone experiencing symptoms or who has tested positive
  • If you develop symptoms while at the stadium, please notify the nearest member of management staff immediately. Rights of admission will be reserved by PCB
  • At all times and in all parts of the ground, please observe social distancing and avoid close contact with others who are not in your support bubble
  • You must remain in your seat at all times unless you have to use restrooms or exit the stadium. In such cases, seek guidance from the ushers and Security Guards available in each stand
  • When passing in the rows, please turn your backs if you must brush past other spectators, thereby avoiding face-to-face contact
  • Maintain good hand hygiene – use the sanitisers provided and use toilet facilities where possible to wash your hands
  • Please observe respiratory etiquette – always cover your mouth if needing to cough or sneeze.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20