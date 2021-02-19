What are the parking spots in Karachi for PSL 2021?

KARACHI: The district administration released on Friday the parking areas for those attending the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi.

The administration said they have set up three parking spots near the National Stadium.

A press release said that a parking spot for the public has been set up at the Hakeem Said Ground.

Two more parking spots have been set for VIPs at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground.

As the parking spots will be far from the ground, the administration has decided to launch a shuttle service till the stadium.

Earlier this week, the sale of tickets went online for the upcoming PSL's sixth edition.



The ticket sales went live after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), allowed to the PCB to let 20% of the crowd attend the matches.

The PCB also issued the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) for spectators.



SOPs for spectators (as approved by the NCOC):

Personal hygiene

Hand hygiene through handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds

Use of hand sanitisers with high percentages of alcohol (70%) or other appropriate product

Sneezing and coughing into tissues or the crook of one’s elbow – disposal and cleaning hands afterwards

Avoid touching one’s face and nose

Spitting is banned within the stadium

Medical masks must be worn by everyone while in the stadium. Enough medical masks have been secured for the crowd to ensure a risk-free environment for everyone in the stadium.

Code of conduct