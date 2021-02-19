What are the parking spots in Karachi for PSL 2021?

KARACHI: The district administration released on Friday the parking areas for those attending the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Karachi.
The administration said they have set up three parking spots near the National Stadium.
A press release said that a parking spot for the public has been set up at the Hakeem Said Ground.
Two more parking spots have been set for VIPs at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground.
As the parking spots will be far from the ground, the administration has decided to launch a shuttle service till the stadium.
Earlier this week, the sale of tickets went online for the upcoming PSL's sixth edition.
The ticket sales went live after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), allowed to the PCB to let 20% of the crowd attend the matches.
The PCB also issued the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) for spectators.
SOPs for spectators (as approved by the NCOC):
- Personal hygiene
- Hand hygiene through handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds
- Use of hand sanitisers with high percentages of alcohol (70%) or other appropriate product
- Sneezing and coughing into tissues or the crook of one’s elbow – disposal and cleaning hands afterwards
- Avoid touching one’s face and nose
- Spitting is banned within the stadium
- Medical masks must be worn by everyone while in the stadium. Enough medical masks have been secured for the crowd to ensure a risk-free environment for everyone in the stadium.
Code of conduct
- Spectators must wear a face covering their faces before entering through the turnstiles, and continue to wear them while seated in the stands. No mask, No entry.
- Ensure you are aware of the gate of entrance in advance by asking members of the management team/security staff positioned at the main gates of the stadium
- Spectators must not attend the match if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms, are feeling unwell, or if they have been in close contact recently with anyone experiencing symptoms or who has tested positive
- If you develop symptoms while at the stadium, please notify the nearest member of management staff immediately. Rights of admission will be reserved by PCB
- At all times and in all parts of the ground, please observe social distancing and avoid close contact with others who are not in your support bubble
- You must remain in your seat at all times unless you have to use restrooms or exit the stadium. In such cases, seek guidance from the ushers and Security Guards available in each stand
- When passing in the rows, please turn your backs if you must brush past other spectators, thereby avoiding face-to-face contact
- Maintain good hand hygiene – use the sanitisers provided and use toilet facilities where possible to wash your hands
- Please observe respiratory etiquette – always cover your mouth if needing to cough or sneeze.
