Pakistani cricket buffs over the moon as Esra Bilgiç joins Peshawar Zalmi family

KARACHI: Esra Bilgiç, the heartthrob of Pakistani fans of Turkish TV series Ertugrul, has finally joined Peshawar Zalmi and cricket fans have been over the moon about the announcement, which comes a day before the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth series commences.



Afridi, who had been dropping hints about the Turkish television series' beloved star soon joining the PSL 2021 franchise, confirmed the news on Twitter.



"WELCOME ESRA BILGIC @esbilgic TO THE ZALMI FAMILY," he wrote.



Cricketer Wahab Riaz also wished Bilgiç "a very warm welcome".



"A great addition to the Zalmi family," Riaz added.



Diliris: Ertugrul, the historical fiction TV series has received widespread acclaim across Pakistan after Prime Minister Imran Khan recommended viewers to check it out for its lessons from the past.

Now, however, Twitter is abuzz with praise and joy for Zalmi as Esra Bilgiç — alongside Mahira Khan, Hania Amir, and Ali Rehman Khan — has joined the franchise.

Z-Kingdom

3 Queens

Zalmi 'have the best'

'Unmatchable'

'Set the bars up'

'Will do more' because of Bilgic

'Kese krrha hai?'

Zalmi's 'LUCKY CHARM'

'Pakistan just keeps on winning'

'I get emo'

'Yellow Storm'

So are you ready for the Yellow Storm?