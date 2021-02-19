Geo.tv

Time Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 6: Fans are Lahore Qalandars' major strength, says Fakhar Zaman

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Feb 19, 2021

Pakistani cricketer Fakhar Zaman. Photo: File
  • Fakhar says his goal is to  score as many runs as possible, help his team win, and become the best batsman of the tournament
  • Says the series is very important to him to be back among the run-scorers
  • Says Qalandars will not let down its fans this time and will give it all to win the title

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team’s opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has set his eyes on becoming the best batsman in the 6th edition of the Pakistan Super League and helping his side Lahore Qalandars lift the PSL trophy.

Talking to Geo News, the cricketer said that it is also very important for him to be back among the run-scorers.

“I know that I haven’t been able to score runs the way I wanted and to perform the way I would have loved to," he said. "So, this tournament is also important for me to score runs and regain my confidence. I am eager to do well and help my team win the PSL."

“My goal is very simple: to score as many runs as possible, help my team win and become the best batsman of the tournament,” the opening batsman said.

Replying to a question, the 30-year-old cricketer said that Qalandars will not let down its fans this time and will give it all to win the title.

When asked if he thinks Lahore can win the title this time, Fakhar responded confidently asking “why not?”

“We have a very good combination this time, we've got the players that we wanted from players' draft, and  Rashid Khan’s arrival has made the team stronger than before, " he said. "The youngsters are also doing good and I am very much confident of a good show in the PSL,” he said.

“It is important for us to get the momentum early on,” he said.

Fakhar added that fans are "the major strength of the Qalandars team" and supporters have always backed the team despite the results.

“Last year, they were happy and satisfied to see us do well, this time I am confident that we will do better than before and give our best to lift the trophy and provide fans something to cheer about,” Fakhar aimed.

He further said that the famous “Rotti Gang” of the Pakistan Cricket team is evidence of great relationships among the cricketers.

“You can’t have all the members together in one team due to the combination regulation, but we are good friends and even if we are not in the same PSL teams, we all are friends,” he concluded.

