PSL 2021: 'Biggest party in Pakistan' kicks off in less than 24 hours

The Pakistan Super League on Friday evening reminded cricket fans to get their social calendar sorted as the "biggest party in Pakistan" is scheduled to kick off in less than 24 hours.

The domestic league which features players from all over the world, is set to begin the tournament with a star-studded opening ceremony at 6:45pm on Saturday.

PSL 2021 opening ceremony to feature Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, and Humaima Malik



"The first four ceremonies were held at the Dubai International Stadium while the 2020 opening ceremony was staged at the National Stadium Karachi and the same venue will play host to the 2021 ceremony," the PCB said.

The stars to perform will include Atif Aslam, who will make his PSL opening ceremony debut, while rapper Imran Khan, and model Humaima Malik will be present alongside the PSL 2021 anthem stars — Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners.



The first match, between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators, will begin at 8pm at the National Stadium in Karachi.



