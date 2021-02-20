Player tests positive for coronavirus ahead of PSL 2021, PCB confirms

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

Player tests positive for coronavirus ahead of PSL 2021, PCB confirms

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 20, 2021


  • A PSL player, whose identity was not disclosed, has tested positive for the coronavirus
  • Development came Friday night, a day ahead of the start of the Pakistan Super League's sixth iteration
  • Another cricketer and an official of one of the teams have been placed in quarantine for three days

KARACHI: A player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed late Friday night. He had earlier showed symptoms of COVID-19 and stayed in isolation.

The news came the night before the start of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth iteration.

The player, whose identity was not disclosed, will now remain in quarantine for at least 10 days.

Another cricketer and an official of one of the teams have been placed in quarantine for three days as well after both breached the bio-secure bubble at Karachi's National Stadium.

"The two individuals will now require two negative tests during the three-day quarantine period before they can re-enter the bio-secure bubble in accordance with the re-entry protocols,” the PCB said.

“The PCB is disappointed that two members of one of the sides showed carelessness and violated the bio-secure bubble protocols by coming into a contact with a person who was not part of the bubble,” the statement added.

Separately, the PCB statement added that a cricketer from another PSL 2021 franchise team, who had shown symptoms and was in isolation, has also tested positive for coronavirus.

“He will now remain in quarantine for 10 days and will require two negative tests in order to integrate again with the side in accordance with the applicable re-entry protocols,” the PCB's statement said.

The Board reiterated that the health and safety of all individuals associated with the PSL 2021 "is of paramount importance to the PCB and the event".

"All players, player support personnel, match officials, and family members are once again reminded to diligently follow the PCB COVID-19 Protocols as the PCB will not allow anyone to affect the integrity and credibility of the tournament,” it added.

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

Advertisement

More From PSL

View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20