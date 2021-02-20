PSL 2021: Defending champions Karachi Kings take on Quetta Gladiators in opener

Geo.tv

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 21

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 21

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 22

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 22

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 23

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 24

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 26

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 26

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 26

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 26

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Feb 27

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 27

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 28

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 28

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 01

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 01

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 03

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 03

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 03

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 04

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 04

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 05

Karachi Kings Kk

Mar 05

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 06

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 06

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 06

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 06

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Mar 07

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 07

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 07

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Mar 10

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 11

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Mar 12

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 12

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 12

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 12

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 13

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 13

Multan Sultans Ms

Mar 13

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Mar 14

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Mar 14

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 14

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 14

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Mar 15

Islamabad United Iu

Mar 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Mar 16

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Mar 16

Multan Sultans Ms

notstarted

Mar 18

TBC

Mar 18

TBC

notstarted

Mar 19

TBC

Mar 19

TBC

notstarted

Mar 20

TBC

Mar 20

TBC

notstarted

Mar 22

TBC

Mar 22

TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2021: Defending champions Karachi Kings take on Quetta Gladiators in opener

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 20, 2021

The logos of Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.
  • Chris Gayle is expected to display blistering performance in his comeback.
  • Zahid Mehmood can be a surprise package for Karachi Kings.
  • Karachi Kings to rely mostly on Babar Azam.

KARACHI: The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off on Saturday in Karachi with an opening encounter between defending champion Karachi Kings and 2019 winner Quetta Gladiators.

The contest between the winners of 2019 and 2020 edition of the PSL is scheduled to start at 8:00pm after the opening ceremony and fireworks.

And, with batting powerhouse in both the sides, the match is likely to provide some good display of hard-hitting.

Quetta has the services of some top T20 players like Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport to have its batting look powerful. They also have young Azam Khan who has the ability to turn around the match with his clean hitting.

Watch PSL 2021 live stream on Geo Super website and mobile app

Sarfaraz-led side also has the face of Pakistan’s bowling line in Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Usman Shinwari. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz can also be handy with bat and ball.

Zahid Mehmood, who recently made his Pakistan debut, can be a surprise package.

For, Karachi Kings, flamboyant Babar Azam will undoubtedly be the main torchbearer but they also have some exciting T20 prospects in the squad like Sharjeel Khan, Dan Christian, Mohammad Nabi and of course, their captain Imad Wasim.

Read more: Chris Gayle says he can do 'wonders in even two PSL 6 matches'

Not to forget, Colin Ingram – who holds the record of the highest individual inning in the PSL history, is also in Kings’ ranks making their batting as powerful as Quetta’s.

Karachi’s bowling is led by Mohammad Aamir whose T20 record is extraordinary. He has the ability to change the match single-handedly. Aamir is likely to be supported by Aamer Yamin and Waqas Masqood in pace attack.

Quetta Gladiators have most of their players aged under 23, making them the youngest side in the PSL and they’ll be up against relatively experienced side Kings – who won the PSL title at the same venue in November.

The top three of either side will have an impact on the outcome of the game and comparing the top order of both the sides, it can be said that Quetta has a bit of an edge against Karachi.

SQUADS:

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Hassan Khan (as partial replacement for Dale Steyn).

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram

Watch all “PSL” matches and “PSL live” stream on geo super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 0 0
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 0 0
Islamabad United Islamabad United 0 0
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 0 0
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 0 0
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 0 0

