PSL 2021: Defending champions Karachi Kings take on Quetta Gladiators in opener

The logos of Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

Chris Gayle is expected to display blistering performance in his comeback.

Zahid Mehmood can be a surprise package for Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings to rely mostly on Babar Azam.

KARACHI: The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off on Saturday in Karachi with an opening encounter between defending champion Karachi Kings and 2019 winner Quetta Gladiators.

The contest between the winners of 2019 and 2020 edition of the PSL is scheduled to start at 8:00pm after the opening ceremony and fireworks.

And, with batting powerhouse in both the sides, the match is likely to provide some good display of hard-hitting.

Quetta has the services of some top T20 players like Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport to have its batting look powerful. They also have young Azam Khan who has the ability to turn around the match with his clean hitting.

Sarfaraz-led side also has the face of Pakistan’s bowling line in Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Usman Shinwari. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz can also be handy with bat and ball.

Zahid Mehmood, who recently made his Pakistan debut, can be a surprise package.

For, Karachi Kings, flamboyant Babar Azam will undoubtedly be the main torchbearer but they also have some exciting T20 prospects in the squad like Sharjeel Khan, Dan Christian, Mohammad Nabi and of course, their captain Imad Wasim.

Not to forget, Colin Ingram – who holds the record of the highest individual inning in the PSL history, is also in Kings’ ranks making their batting as powerful as Quetta’s.

Karachi’s bowling is led by Mohammad Aamir whose T20 record is extraordinary. He has the ability to change the match single-handedly. Aamir is likely to be supported by Aamer Yamin and Waqas Masqood in pace attack.

Quetta Gladiators have most of their players aged under 23, making them the youngest side in the PSL and they’ll be up against relatively experienced side Kings – who won the PSL title at the same venue in November.

The top three of either side will have an impact on the outcome of the game and comparing the top order of both the sides, it can be said that Quetta has a bit of an edge against Karachi.

SQUADS:

Quetta Gladiators: Anwar Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Usman Khan Shinwari, Cameron Delport, Qais Ahmad, Abdul Nasir, Saim Ayub, Arish Ali Khan, Usman Khan, Hassan Khan (as partial replacement for Dale Steyn).

Karachi Kings: Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Chadwick Walton, Joe Clarke, Noor Ahmad, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Malik, Qasim Akram