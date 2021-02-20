PSL 2021, Team Preview: Can Karachi Kings defend title?

The logo of Karachi Kings.

KARACHI: Karachi Kings will enter the PSL 6 as defending champions and are determined to become the first team since the inception of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to defend its title.

No team has, since the tournament was launched in 2016, defended its title. If Karachi fail to do so, they will be remembered as the PSL champions for the shortest period after winning the final November last year. The previous edition had to be stopped abruptly in March after coronavirus hit the country.

Karachi Kings will be under the coaching of former South African player Herschelle Gibbs, one of South Africa’s finest white-ball cricketers. Gibbs replaced late Dean Jones in the Kings’ coaching staff who passed away last year due to cardiac arrest.

The Karachi Kings squad for PSL 6 looks balanced with a blend of experience and youngsters. Their top order will be led by Babar Azam and Sharjeel Khan.

Ahead of the 2021 edition, Karachi Kings traded England’s Alex Hales with Islamabad United and brought back South Africa’s Colin Ingram from Islamabad United, aiming to improve their middle order.

They also have Joe Clarke and Dan Christian in their squad who were teammates of Imad Wasim at Nottinghamshire during last year’s T20 blast in England.

Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, who can be handy with both bat and ball, is a valuable addition to the Kings’ squad.

However, opponents must watch out for 18-year-old Qasim Akram, who impressed everyone with his all-round performance during Pakistan’s domestic T20 Cup. Along with him, Abbas Afridi is also rated very high by Wasim Akram.

Karachi’s pace attack, like always, will be led by Pakistan’s disgruntled fast bowler Mohammad Amir. Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal and Aamer Yamin will add force to Karachi’s pace attack.

Squad: Imad Wasim (captain), Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Chadwick Walton, Colin Ingram, Dan Christian, Danish Aziz, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood and Zeeshan Malik.

Fixtures: February 20 - Quetta Gladiators, February 24 - Islamabad United, February 27 - Multan Sultans, February 28 - Lahore Qalandars, March 3 - Peshawar Zalmi, March 5 - Multan Sultans, March 7 - Islamabad United, March 10 - Peshawar Zalmi, March 13 - Quetta Gladiators, March 14 - Lahore Qalandars